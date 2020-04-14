50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule in response to their Live Song Battle Challenge

WENN / Attaches / Judy Eddy

In a post, the actor from & # 39; Power & # 39; He shares an edited photo of his fellow rapper holding a cardboard with the words & # 39; I'm going to fight 50 Cent for attention & # 39 ;, written on it.

Up News Info –

50 cents has responded to You're the boss after his old enemy challenged him to an Instagram Live song battle. Instead of accepting the challenge, however, the rapper and actor flatly rejected Rule's challenge and even mocked him in the process.

Taking to his Instagram account, Fiddy shared a video of him with a mocking expression before leaving along with a caption that read: "Who wants to fight and here is a moment of silence for the sick and the suffering. LOL". The "Power"The actor did not explicitly say Rule's name, but it was clear he was referring to his fellow rapper.

<br />

It was made clear who he was talking about in another post. Fiddy returned to the social media site with an edited photo of Rule holding a cardboard with the words "I'm going to fight 50 Cent for attention" written on it. In the post's legend, rapper "In Da Club" simply called him "stupid," adding a hashtag that said, "Fyre Festival." It was clearly a hit at the infamous festival that Rule co-organized.

<br />

Prior to this, Rule revealed on Instagram Live that he was ready for a battle with Fiddy for the next installment of Swizz beatz and TimbalandVersuz series. "I want all the smoke but I will behave," he promised Swizz and Fat Joe during a live broadcast on April 11. Apparently unconvinced, Swizz replied, "That sounds like devilish behavior."

Fiddy and Rule have been working for a long time. It first started in 1999 when Ja was robbed at gunpoint for his chain in Southside Jamaica, Queens. Fiddy later claimed that Ja saw him at a club with the culprit only a few weeks later. Ja admitted to having been robbed, but denied seeing 50 with the culprit. Making matters worse was when J and Murder Inc. rapper Black Child were arrested when 50 were stabbed in the Hit Factory recording studio in New York.

Since then, their relationship has been anything but friendly.