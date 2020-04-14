50 Cent Slams ‘Stupid’ Ja Rule and accuses him of fishing ‘for attention’ after challenging him to battle!

As soon as Ja Rule challenged his longtime rival, 50 Cent to a song battle, fans were very excited, hoping to see it take place! However, the latter has responded and is treating this as he does everything and everyone, trolling!

50 taunted the other rapper and called him "stupid,quot; for suggesting something like that, even accusing him of doing it just to get attention!

In other words, 50 simply closed all fans' hopes of seeing such a battle happen between them with two posts on their IG account.

One of them presented a clip of 50 Cent in a convertible, walking away and laughing.

The caption said: "Who wants to fight?"

As for the second post, it was a photo of his rival retouched with a cardboard sign that said: "I will fight 50 Cent for attention,quot;

In the captions, he simply wrote "Stupid,quot; as well as a "#FyreFestival,quot; which, while actually misspelled, was meant to make fun of Ja Rule for being involved in the failed event.

It is no secret that the two men have been at odds for no less than two decades.

As for what 50 was answering with their grim posts, it was Ja Rule's appearance over the speaker on Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz's Instagram Live a couple of days ago when he challenged the other to an online song battle while on the go. quarantined.

However, it was Fat Joe who asked about a confrontation with 50, and Ja replied that: "I want all the smoke, but I will behave."

Swizz then noticed that the "behave,quot; part sounded pretty "devilish."

Regardless, fans were quick to take their respective platforms, as well as the comment section, of course, to express how much they expected something like that.

At the same time, many argued that it would never happen, especially since 50 would refuse to take Ja and it seems they were right!



