50 Cent claims Gayle King reviewed it for Oprah

In 50 Cent's new memoirs, she alleges that Oprah Winfrey's best friend Gayle King once reviewed him on the comments she made about the billionaire media magnate.

According to page six, in his next book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, the rapper says he met King at a party for the Bette Midler foundation. "Gayle is the real deal: a very sophisticated, confident and intelligent woman. She is never afraid of a situation … so she turned to me and basically said, 'Why are you talking about my girl?' ; " writes

They then arranged for 50 to participate in the Oprah show in 2012.

"Before they met me, they had bought the 50 Cent character … Someone who got into fights and drama because they just couldn't help it," he writes. "But when I said, 'At least let me be an enemy,' they understood that when I got into trouble, I was never driven by emotion. Instead, I was drifting away from strategy."

Things went wrong again once more after 50 ripped both King and Oprah apart for allegedly attacking black men.

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter is scheduled for release on April 28.