& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Ronald Smith star shows Tiffany with sweet compliments after reconciliation

Instagram

Shortly after his wife confirmed that they are & # 39; fighting for [his] marriage & # 39 ;, the reality show star springs up on social media about the & # 39; woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

"90 day fiance"star Ronald smith he has nothing but a good thing to say about the wife Tiffany Franco. About a week after it was confirmed that the reality show couple had reconciled, the television personality made use of her social media post to bathe his wife with sweet compliments.

"Words cannot explain my love for you, but I know that," he wrote Monday, April 13, along with a series of photos of Tiffany. "I dreamed that you were mine, and then I woke up smiling because I realized it was not a dream. You are already mine! You fill all the emptiness of my heart. I am very grateful to have you in my life."

"You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love," Ronald continued. "Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands always worry. I am lucky to have you as my wife. No greater light illuminates my path than the love and change that you have brought to my life. Thank you, my love for who are the beautiful family you gave me and for being there for me. I love you, my wife! "

Seeing Ronald's romantic post, Tiffany returned the feeling of love by writing in the comment section, "This is beautiful, I love you." In response, her husband replied, "I love you more," adding a heart emoji.

<br />

Featured in "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way", Ronald and Tiffany met in South Africa while on the road. They welcomed a daughter in July 2019. Months later, in January 2020, Tiffany announced that she and Ronald "will be separated."

"I wanted to be the first to let him know rather than hide it and put up a facade for social media," she posted on Instagram Story. "Thank you all for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer right now."

Later, Ronald suggested that his split was due to Tiffany's infidelity. "Thank you for following our story, but unfortunately it didn't work for me. I will file for divorce from [South Africa] since she is not even registered in the United States as married. Talk about adultery," she said. in her own social media post, which has since been denied by Tiffany.

In March, however, Tiffany issued a new statement regarding the status of her relationship with Ronald. Confirming that they had reunited in a series of Instagram Stories on March 24, he apologized to fans for being "so public when things got really bad." She added: "We may not know what the future holds, but we both hope to fight for our marriage and spend the rest of our lives together."