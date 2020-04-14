Home Entertainment 35 things that were originally called something completely different from what you...

35 things that were originally called something completely different from what you know

Bradley Lamb
Hannah Montana was supposed to be called "Alexis Texas,quot; and I will never get over it.

Chick-fil-A was originally called "Dwarf Grill,quot; and later "Dwarf House,quot;.

Cookie Monster's real name it is Sidney.

Fred Durst originally considered calling Limp Bizkit "Blood Fart,quot;.

SpongeBob was originally called "SpongeBob,quot;.

Meryl Streep's real name is "Mary Streep,quot;.

Billie Eilish's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O & # 39; Connell.

There was also another member named Michelle Stephenson.

7-Eleven stores were originally called "Tote’m Stores,quot;.

The name was changed to 7-Eleven after the company changed its hours to 7 AM-11PM.

The original name of the Goo Goo Dolls was "Sex Maggots,quot;.

Creed's original name was "Naked Boy,quot;.

The mother of a New England ship captain named Elizabeth Gregory put nuts or hazelnuts in the center of hers and voila, they became "donuts."

Julianne Moore was born Julie Anne Smith.

Mickey Mouse was originally called "Mortimer,quot;.

Walt Disney's wife hated the name, so she changed it.

It was called Kitten Ball because the founder of the first softball team was called "Kittens,quot;.

Yahoo was originally called "Jerry's Guide to the Global Network,quot;.

The name was changed because people always mispronounced "napron,quot; and called it an apron anyway.

Eggo waffles were originally called "Froffles,quot;.

