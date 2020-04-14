35 things that were originally called something completely different from what you know

Hannah Montana was supposed to be called "Alexis Texas,quot; and I will never get over it.
Chick-fil-A was originally called "Dwarf Grill,quot; and later "Dwarf House,quot;.
Cookie Monster's real name it is Sidney.
Fred Durst originally considered calling Limp Bizkit "Blood Fart,quot;.
SpongeBob was originally called "SpongeBob,quot;.
Meryl Streep's real name is "Mary Streep,quot;.
Billie Eilish's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O & # 39; Connell.
7-Eleven stores were originally called "Tote’m Stores,quot;.
The original name of the Goo Goo Dolls was "Sex Maggots,quot;.
Creed's original name was "Naked Boy,quot;.
Julianne Moore was born Julie Anne Smith.
Mickey Mouse was originally called "Mortimer,quot;.
Yahoo was originally called "Jerry's Guide to the Global Network,quot;.
Eggo waffles were originally called "Froffles,quot;.
