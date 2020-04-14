2020 NFL draft: Bengals unlikely to trade No. 1 pick, coach Zac Taylor says

All signs point to the Cincinnati Bengals holding the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on April 23.

While the team has yet to announce its plans, coach Zac Taylor's interview on Monday on the "Dan Patrick Show,quot; reinforced the view that the team is not looking to change, despite reports last week suggesting that the Miami Dolphins were seeking promotion.

"It doesn't look that way," Taylor said when asked if she could see a scenario where the Bengals changed. "If there is a guy that you think can really change the franchise in the next 10 to 15 years, then it's kind of hard to pass up," he added.

"You know, people always ask me what it would take to give up that choice," said Taylor. "If there is someone that people are willing to give up a lot, who they believe in, then that really verifies what we think of those players as well."

Taylor did not disclose who the Bengals were targeting at No. 1, but did seem to indicate that the franchise has mostly been decided with just over a week left in the scouting process.

"I think we are really comfortable with the direction we are going," said Taylor.

"I'm not ready to make any major announcements yet, but we've done our homework here for the past three or four months, somehow we investigated all of these guys."

Since last season he went south for the Bengals, Cincinnati has been associated with Burrow, an Ohio native who was a backup for two seasons in the state of Ohio before being transferred.

His 2019 campaign at LSU is one of the best college seasons: He threw 60 touchdown passes to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Tigers to a national title.

The NFL has restricted teams' access to prospects due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Bengals have maximized their time allowed to speak to Burrow: three one-hour phone calls per week.

"He has a huge advantage for him, I think that's the best way to put it," Taylor said of Burrow. "You can talk about confidence and all that with the quarterbacks, but he's one of those guys who tried hard, so he's confident in his abilities because there aren't a lot of things unfamiliar to him."

"We've gotten to know him. We've met a lot of the guys during this conversation over the past few weeks. We really made the most of that time talking to him. We feel comfortable with all those guys up there on top."

Andy Dalton is still under contract with the Bengals, but previously made it clear that he doesn't want to participate in a full rebuild and was upset that the team wouldn't switch him to a contender in the middle of last season. Taylor said "all options are on the table,quot; regarding Dalton's future with the team.