17,500 layoffs, pay cuts, $ 20 million tax refund Part of COVID-19 Liquidity – Deadline

In a recent 8-K, the nation's third-largest chain, Cinemark, specified that its layoffs following the closing of theaters on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic account for 17,500 domestic theater employees per hour, with 50% of its employees at Plano, TX headquarters at 20% of their salary (with full benefits), and reduction of remaining employee salaries to 50%.

This is all part of the circuit's cash-saving initiative to stay solvent. In addition to yesterday's announcement that Cinemark is selling $ 250 million in debt securities, Cinemark also announced that it will suspend a quarterly dividend that will save them another $ 42 million quarterly. The last 8-K also mentioned that Cinemark is working with owners and major providers "to change the timing of certain contractual payments."

In addition, thanks to the recent passing of the CARES Act, Cinemark said they expect to receive approximately a $ 20 million cash tax refund in 2020 "in relation to qualified property improvement expenses for 2018 and 2019, benefiting from the ability to defer social security payroll tax equalizations that would otherwise be required in 2020; receive a payroll tax credit in 2020 for expenses related to paying wages and health benefits to employees who are not working as a result of reduced closings and receipts associated with COVID-19; and apply any tax loss incurred in 2020 to the prior year's income for a refund when our 2020 tax return is filed. "

"Although we are reviewing, and intend to pursue, any potential benefits available under the CARES Act, including those described above, we cannot predict how such benefits will be allocated or administered and we cannot assure you that we will be able to access such benefits from timely or not at all, "reads 8-K.

Last Friday in an annual proxy statement, Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi was reported to have earned $ 6.3 million in total compensation for 2019, up from $ 5.2 million the year before. President Lee Roy Mitchell made $ 2.4 million last year, compared to $ 2 million in 2018. Zoradi and the company's board of directors previously said they are giving up their wages during the COVID-19 crisis with other executives taking salary cuts of 80% during the closure of the circuit.

Cinemark specified their financial position as "solid" before COVID-19 reached $ 479.4M in cash as of March 31, and that is because they "maintained a healthy balance with low leverage."

"Even if our theaters were closed for the rest of the year, Cinemark USA believes it has enough cash to maintain its operations for the rest of the year, even before giving effect to this offer," said 8-K.

Cinemark has 345 theaters across the country and operates 554 theaters with 6,132 screens in 42 states nationwide and 15 countries in South and Central America.