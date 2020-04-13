Zoom: Zoom used for live funerals, memorial services – Latest news

While the controversial Zoom video meeting app is busy serving the living, helping millions participate in video conferencing calls around the world, the platform has also become a live funeral and memorial service for many to connect. with family and friends during mourning hours.

Several social media users have revealed how they participated in the latest rites and memorial services for loved ones at Zoom in times of social estrangement amid blockades when all kinds of gatherings are banned.

Joanne B. Freeman, American historian and tenured professor of Maerican History and Studies at Yale University, tweeted: "My friend's brother died from COVID-19. I am putting this here because it is easy to get lost in numbers, generalizations, dates , & (fake) layoffs of this virus and its costs. This is near. And it's real. We're having a Zoom tonite memorial. What a prayer to write. "

The Kennedy family recently held a virtual memorial service for Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her 8-year-old son, who drowned in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, on the video conferencing platform.

The virtual service was a concession to the requirements of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports People magazine.

In this moment of isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, three funeral homes: the Skylawn Memorial Park funeral homes in San Mateo and the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward and Oakland, in the San Francisco Bay area, offer an interactive virtual funeral and collaborative and commemorative services.

The platform is Zoom-based and allows up to 500 guests to virtually attend funerals, burials, steles, and memorials.

At Zoom's funeral, he is reportedly able to get many family members back to interact within the service.

Jennifer Schuessler, a culture reporter for the New York Times, tweeted: "I'm so sorry! I went to the Zoom memorial yesterday for an 89-year-old friend who died at home, probably Covid. It's strange to write, especially since she was so in the old school had no internet connection, and spent the past 6 months happily burning through stored Ellery Queen pocket books. "

At McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara, California, they have joined the ranks of schools and private businesses and are offering services through Zoom.

"We are using Zoom technology to document the service on video or provide a platform where people can participate wherever they are," said Jennifer Parks, general manager, counselor of funeral arrangements.

The morgue used the technology in a recent service, which was attended by 57 people remotely.

One good thing about hosting a memorial service at Zoom could be that hackers can leave you in times of grief.

The Zoom video meeting app, which has gained immense popularity among companies, SMEs and schools in India and elsewhere for connecting remotely, has also become a treasure trove for targeted hackers. in the video conferencing application to find privacy and security errors and earn money.

