Zayn Malik: One Direction members follow him on social media after Liam Payne teases the special meeting!

Big surprise for diehard One Direction fans! After years of Zayn Malik and the rest of the band obviously not in the best relationships due to their decision to leave, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles are following Zayn on social media again.

This is not only good news because they could have made peace, they could also mean something else!

As you may know, not long ago, Liam Payne joked that the band is working on something really special to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

However, while fans were super excited to hear that their favorite band would finally reunite again after being on hiatus, they weren't sure if Zayn would join them either.

After all, he was the one who left One Direction for a solo career long before everyone stopped promoting as a unit.

Would it still be considered part of 1D? Would you even want to meet up with your former bandmates for a special celebration?

These are valid questions, and while it really seemed like the answer was "no," the fact that the other guys are following him on Twitter really gives fans the hope that it is, in fact, part of 10's special anniversary. years of the band.

In addition to individual members, his official One Direction Twitter account also follows him.

And that's not all! When you google it, he used to appear as a "former member,quot; of One Direction, but now his position seems to be "vocal,quot;.

Previously, Liam was chatting with The Sun, and scoffed that he would be reuniting soon.

‘A ten-year anniversary is approaching, so we've all been talking a lot over the past few weeks, which has been very enjoyable. To hear the voices of many people and see our previous content and different things that we have not seen in a long time or have never seen before, it is very interesting. … There are a number of different things that we are all working on to make it happen and people are forwarding emails, "he said.



