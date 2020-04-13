YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Shoots Again in Shameful Trolls on Fiery Post

Jaclyn Hill you are not paying attention to the haters.
On Sunday, the famous YouTuber applauded the trolls with an epic Instagram post after being subjected to bodily embarrassment. Sitting on her bed in her fiery red satin pajamas and enjoying a bite of a burger, the post's original caption read, "I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself."
Later, he updated his caption to address the negative comments he had been receiving, adding: "Also, for all the people who comment on my weight and on me eating a hamburger … go find a life."
Providing more context, Jaclyn responded to a fan in the comment section, saying, "When I posted this photo, the first 30 minutes were TONS of comments about my weight. That's why I edited by title. Now love is overflowing the negative. Also, I blocked and removed many people because it is not necessary. "
After sharing their post, influencer and blogger from beauty magnate Jaclyn Cosmetics shared motivating messages. Nabela Noor wrote: "BEAUTIFUL,quot;. Pointing to the stunning jewelry Jaclyn wore in the photos, Helly Luv He commented, "All I see is that BLING." Daniel Preda He chimed in, writing, "Pass me the fries! I'll bring the masks."
In the past, Jaclyn has been very candid about her struggles with cyber bullying and mental health. Addressing his followers 5.86 million YouTube subscribers, he detailed his battle against anxiety and depression in a video in February.
"I just have to say that I now see tweets and comments all the time," he told fans. "And if we're being totally transparent and honest with each other, yes, filming makes me very anxious now because I know that every thing I do, people will literally go with a fine-tooth comb and a microscope and take everything apart. "
While continuing, Jaclyn revealed that she began self-medicating with alcohol to cope with her failed lipstick release last year, resulting in changes to her appearance. She added: "So when people say to me, 'You are fat. Your face is swollen. You need to stop refilling. "It provokes me in a way like, 'Oh my God. I wouldn't look like this if I didn't make such bad decisions. I wouldn't look like this if I didn't get hurt by self-medicating with alcohol."
Concluding his video on a positive note, he urged his fans to keep in mind what they write in the comment section and encouraged them to spread positivity. "Those of you who have good thoughts, who see a picture and watch a YouTube video and think something positive, comment," he said. "Comment on the video, photo or tweet of someone you like. Any positivity you can bring to the world is very necessary. If you have something good to say, say so."
