YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Shoots Again in Shameful Trolls on Fiery Post

Jaclyn Hill you are not paying attention to the haters.

On Sunday, the famous YouTuber applauded the trolls with an epic Instagram post after being subjected to bodily embarrassment. Sitting on her bed in her fiery red satin pajamas and enjoying a bite of a burger, the post's original caption read, "I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself."

Later, he updated his caption to address the negative comments he had been receiving, adding: "Also, for all the people who comment on my weight and on me eating a hamburger … go find a life."

Providing more context, Jaclyn responded to a fan in the comment section, saying, "When I posted this photo, the first 30 minutes were TONS of comments about my weight. That's why I edited by title. Now love is overflowing the negative. Also, I blocked and removed many people because it is not necessary. "