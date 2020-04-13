Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

What are the costs of lifting locks?

From Iran to Spain, countries are weighing the costs and benefits of keeping coronavirus restrictions in place.

A handful of companies are reopening in Italy this week, after signs of improvement in the grim epicenter of the Europe outbreak; Spain is beginning to ease its restrictions, with some workers returning to their jobs; and Great Britain, the USA. USA and a lot of other countries are now deciding how long to keep their rules in place.

Some countries that appeared to have outgrown their outbreaks saw a second wave: China, for example, saw its biggest rebound in new cases in more than a month on Monday, fueled by citizens who had returned from Russia.

In other developments:

Millions of migrant workers in the Gulf countries are locked up, fired and stranded, with nowhere to turn for help.

Mossad, Israel's powerful spy agency, has been deeply involved in the country's fight against the coronavirus, helping to acquire medical equipment from abroad.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said "the worst is over,quot; in the state's coronavirus outbreak, but only if residents continue to respect restrictions on his movement.

France is extending its blockade until May 11, as the country approaches 100,000 cases and 15,000 deaths.

A sailor in the US Navy. USA Assigned to the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose commander criticized the military's handling of the outbreak, he became the first crew member to die. At least 585 people on the ship have been infected.

The S,amp;P 500 was down more than 1 percent as investors considered a deal to cut oil production after a slump in Asian markets.

