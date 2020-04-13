Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

What are the costs of lifting locks?
From Iran to Spain, countries are weighing the costs and benefits of keeping coronavirus restrictions in place.
A handful of companies are reopening in Italy this week, after signs of improvement in the grim epicenter of the Europe outbreak; Spain is beginning to ease its restrictions, with some workers returning to their jobs; and Great Britain, the USA. USA and a lot of other countries are now deciding how long to keep their rules in place.
Some countries that appeared to have outgrown their outbreaks saw a second wave: China, for example, saw its biggest rebound in new cases in more than a month on Monday, fueled by citizens who had returned from Russia.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
In other developments:
-
Millions of migrant workers in the Gulf countries are locked up, fired and stranded, with nowhere to turn for help.
-
Mossad, Israel's powerful spy agency, has been deeply involved in the country's fight against the coronavirus, helping to acquire medical equipment from abroad.
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said "the worst is over,quot; in the state's coronavirus outbreak, but only if residents continue to respect restrictions on his movement.
-
France is extending its blockade until May 11, as the country approaches 100,000 cases and 15,000 deaths.
-
A sailor in the US Navy. USA Assigned to the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose commander criticized the military's handling of the outbreak, he became the first crew member to die. At least 585 people on the ship have been infected.
-
The S,amp;P 500 was down more than 1 percent as investors considered a deal to cut oil production after a slump in Asian markets.
A fundamental test for China's #MeToo movement
Beijing's central government said on Monday it would investigate a rape accusation that has caused an uproar across the country, after an 18-year-old woman accused prominent lawyer Bao Yuming of sexually abusing her for years.
The young woman, using the pseudonym Xingxing, brought her story to the Chinese media on Thursday, sparking a wave of anger at the country's patriarchal culture and the authorities' reluctance to intervene in cases of sexual abuse. Bao was quickly fired from his job at Jereh Group, a large oil company in eastern China, and resigned from his position as a board member of telecommunications equipment firm ZTE.
Details: When she was 14 years old, Xingxing was sent to Beijing by her mother to live with Mr. Bao, who, according to her, introduced herself as a father figure, but then repeatedly raped her and held her against her will. She said she reported him to the police multiple times, only to be rejected. Mr. Bao has denied wrongdoing.
This is what is happening the most.
SoftBank: The telecommunications giant warned investors on Monday that the value of its tech fund may have fallen as much as $ 16.7 billion in the last fiscal year, a surprise that came as the coronavirus pandemic rocked a portfolio already weakened by losses on big bets like WeWork.
Mekong River: New research shows that Beijing engineers appear to have directly limited the flow of the crucial waterway, threatening farmers and fishermen with record droughts in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
What we are seeing: Is Twitter video of surgeons who performed a cello and piano recital at a New York hospital last week. Shira Ovide, who writes our On Tech newsletter, says, "I felt better, for 40 seconds."
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Voices of the pandemic
Screaming kids, worried employees, and eager shoppers: Monday's episode of "The newspaper," Our reporters asked people in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, New York, and Seattle about their new realities.
Here is an excerpt from a conversation between Campbell Robertson, our correspondent in Pittsburgh, and his neighbor, Tanying Dong, who works in public law and has been home with her three children while her husband works in a hospital.
Do you want to show me where people are parked right now?
Oh good. All the children watch television in the basement. And I really don't want to deal with them right now.
How is your day going?
It was a relatively calm morning. I had Yan do the homework. The other two only watched television. I tried to do some work midmorning, which I did. I finished a project. My oldest son had a major tantrum where he just yelled because he couldn't find his sweatshirt.
Oh no.
It's like, your favorite sweatshirt. It turned out that he was in one of the strollers outside. Why would you leave it in the stroller?
How are the children of 3 and 5 years old today?
Overall, I've been letting them float and whatever they want to do. Occasionally they will get tired of television and just want to go up and do something unrelated to television, and that is good and bad. It's like, oh, that's good. You are using your imagination. But on the other hand, it's like, please just go watch TV and don't destroy the house.
The little one just likes to run around the house, which is great because that wears him out a bit.
I think, in general, we are getting used to a routine. I mean, the first two weeks were difficult.
Why?
It's just hard for me to accept that, my God, my three children are going to be home all the time and I'm going to be alone with them all the time. And, my God, how am I going to handle this? Because I never had to do this.
Right now they are used to being at home, they are used to this, whatever it is.
Well, there really isn't an option at the moment.
Yes. We are all doomed to be together, basically.
