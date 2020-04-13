"Young Frankenstein" Actor, Smart Smurf with Voice – Deadline

Danny Goldman, the actor who voiced "Brainy Smurf" and played the persistent medical student whose curious questions led Gene Wilder's irate doctor to stab his own leg with a scalpel in the opening scene. Young frankensteinHe died Sunday, April 12, at his Los Angeles home of complications from two recent strokes. He was 80 years old.

His family made the announcement. The cause of death was not related to COVID-19.

Daniel Goldman, cast director of television commercials for almost 30 years, was always known for Danny, he was also a familiar face on episodic television during the 70s, 80s and 90s, appearing in The Good Life, Room 222, Get Smart, The Partridge Family, Love, American Style, Needles and Pins, Columbo, Baretta, Chico and the Man, Cagney & Lacey, The Golden Girls and The king of queens.

Often portrayed as picky and nerdy characters, Goldman was equally familiar to his voice, at least to generations of children (and their parents) who saw and loved Hanna-Barbera. The Smurfs. As the intellectual (but not always accurate) smurf known as "Brainy," Goldman voiced the character throughout the 1981-89 series, later reprising the role in a recurring parody in 2005-2011. Robot chicken.

His last television role was as Detective Bob Zablonsky in a couple of episodes of Criminal minds, giving moviegoers a chance to recognize the man who had a small but memorable role in Mel Brooks " Young frankenstein almost 40 years earlier In the movie's opening classroom scene, Goldman's annoying medical student pressures Wilder's Dr. Frederick Frankenstein about his infamous family history of monster creation.

"But what about your grandfather's job, sir?" Demands the student.

"My grandfather's job was doo-doo!" shouts the doctor, absently plunging a scalpel into his own thigh in exasperation.

Originally from New York City, the actor also appeared in the movies. MIXTURE (1970) Linda Lovelace for President (1975) Missouri Getaways (1976) and Where the buffalo roam (1980), among others.

Goldman, who suffered two strokes in December, is survived by his wife Mary Gillis and his niece Liz York.