Young Chop arrested in GA for reckless conduct

Young Chop arrested in GA for reckless conduct

Bradley Lamb
Just a day after rapper Young Chop was streamed live jumping in an Uber to try to locate 21 Savage and his crew, Georgia police officers arrested him for reckless conduct.

In the video, Chop and another man were seen arguing and Chop, and the driver proceeded to follow the unidentified man, and that's when the man shot Chop in the Uber. The driver took Chop home and the rapper agreed to cover the damage to the driver's car.

