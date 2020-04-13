Young Chop arrested in GA for reckless conduct

Just a day after rapper Young Chop was streamed live jumping in an Uber to try to locate 21 Savage and his crew, Georgia police officers arrested him for reckless conduct.

In the video, Chop and another man were seen arguing and Chop, and the driver proceeded to follow the unidentified man, and that's when the man shot Chop in the Uber. The driver took Chop home and the rapper agreed to cover the damage to the driver's car.

In the past few weeks, Chop has started the drama with several high-profile rappers, including Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Drake, and French Montana. He recently dropped a diss track aimed at rappers.

"When I go to sleep I dream of that money / Please don't come to my line without asking for money / I have big blue cheese I am betting hundreds / My frozen diamonds froze like an igloo / She looked through the peephole b * tch No I can see you ", chop raps on the track.

