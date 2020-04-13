You won't believe what Dr. Dubrow finds inside Flora's breasts!

A blast from the television past.
On this brand new night Botcheddoctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif He met with two veterans from the world of reality shows. First, the doctors sat down with Real world alum Flora Alekseyeun, who was desperate to fix her "uniboob,quot;.
As he explained during his consultation with the doctors, after having a baby, his breasts became massive. Therefore, he reduced his previous DD implants to a smaller size. Unfortunately, complications arose, and the former MTV star had two additional surgeries.
Unfortunately, Flora's breasts began to pass to Symmastia, "which is a communication between the left and right breast pockets." Although Flora's previous surgeon tried to fix things, the reconstruction procedure was unsuccessful.
This news did not surprise Dr. Dubrow, especially upon learning that the then surgeon operated while Flora was under twilight anesthesia.
"When I first became a plastic surgeon, Symmastia considered itself immovable. Later, the community of plastic surgeons gained enough experience to consider it partially repairable, under certain circumstances." Heather DubrowThe husband declared. "The news reaches Flora's doctor, twilight anesthesia is not one of those circumstances, because, number one, it's incredibly painful and number two, it's really difficult to do when the patient is awake."
In the exam room, Dr. Dubrow took a closer look at Flora's uniboob and wondered if her body could handle another round of implants. Flora not only suffered from Symmastia, but also detected a capsular contracture.
"Capsular contracture, the main cause of complications associated with breast implants, may have occurred within your body, causing the formation of scar tissue, pushing your implants towards the center and causing your Symmastia," stated the hypothesis of Dr. Dubrow. in a confessional. . "And if that's the case, and we use implants again, she might be prepared for this to happen again."
After consulting with Dr. Nassif, who believed that Symmastia was caused by the previous surgeon, Dubrow agreed to take over Flora's case. However, it had one condition: if Symmastia happened again, they would be rebuilt without implants.
In the operating room, Dubrow found something particularly shocking. The previous surgeon wore hernia mesh on Flora, which likely caused Symmastia.
Fortunately, during the postoperative checkup, Dr. Dubrow discovered that Flora's breasts did not have Symmastia.
"Before my surgery, I had a uniboob situation that was not sexy at all," concluded Flora. "But now, thanks to Dr. Dubrow, I have two separate breasts."
Then the Botched the doctors heard all about Love rock veteran Brittanya RazaviIt is hard as a rock behind.
"They gave me butt implants and then I got hydrogel injections. And then after a few months, my butt hardened and got wider and wider and bigger and bigger." School of charm alum plate. "I would love the perfect peach booty, but I'm stuck with these two watermelons."
Brittanya shared this with him Botched doctors, who speculated that the hydrogel was the cause of his problems. As Dubrow explained, the hydrogel is not approved in the United States as "not enough study has been done to show that it is safe to use in humans."
After an examination, Dubrow advised Brittanya to leave her butt alone. Why? Well, according to doctors, trying to remove the hydrogel could cause "granuloma changes."
Since the former VH1 star currently has a successful career on Instagram, she decided not to risk damaging her fund to earn money.
"My career is everything to me. I appreciate everyone who supports me, so I don't want to disappoint them at any time," he told the Botched camera. "So if this is too risky, I'm not going to take that risk."
For all this and more, including Dr. Nassif's work on the nose of a dog bite victim
Botched Returns tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!
