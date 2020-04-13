You won't believe what Dr. Dubrow finds inside Flora's breasts!

A blast from the television past.

On this brand new night Botcheddoctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif He met with two veterans from the world of reality shows. First, the doctors sat down with Real world alum Flora Alekseyeun, who was desperate to fix her "uniboob,quot;.

As he explained during his consultation with the doctors, after having a baby, his breasts became massive. Therefore, he reduced his previous DD implants to a smaller size. Unfortunately, complications arose, and the former MTV star had two additional surgeries.

Unfortunately, Flora's breasts began to pass to Symmastia, "which is a communication between the left and right breast pockets." Although Flora's previous surgeon tried to fix things, the reconstruction procedure was unsuccessful.

This news did not surprise Dr. Dubrow, especially upon learning that the then surgeon operated while Flora was under twilight anesthesia.

"When I first became a plastic surgeon, Symmastia considered itself immovable. Later, the community of plastic surgeons gained enough experience to consider it partially repairable, under certain circumstances." Heather DubrowThe husband declared. "The news reaches Flora's doctor, twilight anesthesia is not one of those circumstances, because, number one, it's incredibly painful and number two, it's really difficult to do when the patient is awake."