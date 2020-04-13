YBN Almighty Jay Says He's Not Taking COVID-19 Seriously – He's Still Inviting Women!

Rapper YBN Almighty Jay has admitted that he is not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and says he is still inviting women during the confinement.

The rapper cut it where he said the following:

"I don't know, I really haven't been taking it seriously," he said. "I've still had, like, the girls and those things come to the place … We don't make social distance." Although he says he is not taking the virus seriously, he adds, "I simply choose wisely."

