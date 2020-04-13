YBN Almighty Jay Says He's Not Taking COVID-19 Seriously – He's Still Inviting Women!

Rapper YBN Almighty Jay has admitted that he is not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and says he is still inviting women during the confinement.

The rapper cut it where he said the following:

"I don't know, I really haven't been taking it seriously," he said. "I've still had, like, the girls and those things come to the place … We don't make social distance." Although he says he is not taking the virus seriously, he adds, "I simply choose wisely."

We hope the rapper knows that a person can look perfectly healthy and show no signs of the virus, but still transmit and transmit the disease.

There have been 188,694 confirmed cases of the virus in New York alone, with more than 9,000 deaths. There have been fewer than 18,000 of those who have contracted the virus and have fully recovered.

We believe that the rapper should practice social distancing and take the coronavirus seriously.