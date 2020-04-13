Windows 10 adds drag and drop file transfers for Samsung phones – BGR

Microsoft and Samsung continue to strengthen their partnership with a new feature that will allow Galaxy device owners to drag and drop files to and from Windows 10 PCs.

Samsung phones running Link To Windows version 1.5 or higher are supported.

Windows 10 PCs and Samsung phones must be on the same WiFi network.

One of the main benefits of joining the Apple ecosystem is the relative simplicity with which most of the company's devices and services connect to each other. Text will instantly appear on your phone on your Mac and iPad. A song or movie you purchased from iTunes will be accessible on a Mac on your phone, tablet, and Apple TV. Features like these are part of the reason Apple fans are so dedicated to the brand, and while Microsoft and Samsung still can't compete, the two companies are trying to provide a similarly cohesive ecosystem.

Days ago, Microsoft revealed a new feature that will allow Samsung phone owners to wirelessly transfer files between their phones and their Windows 10 PCs using the Your Phone app. To drag and drop files between devices, you will need a Samsung device with Link To Windows version 1.5 or higher, and the phone and PC must be connected to the same WiFi network. All file types are supported (not folders), up to 100 files can be transferred between devices at once, and none of those files can be larger than 512 MB.

Whether you're transferring files from your phone to your PC or vice versa, the first step is to open the Your phone app on your PC (which you may need to configure if this is your first time using it) and go to Phone screen. Depending on whether you are moving files from My files wave Gallery application on your phone, here are instructions from Microsoft:

To drag from My files: Once you have opened the phone screen in the Your Phone app, use your mouse to navigate to a folder in My Files. Touch and hold the file until a check mark appears, and then release it. If you want to select additional files, you can do so by tapping on them. Use the mouse to press the files you have selected again and a thumbnail will appear. Drag the files to your desired location on your PC. The cursor will change to indicate when you can drop the files. To drag from the Gallery app: Once you've opened the phone screen in the Your Phone app, use your mouse to navigate to your albums and select one. Touch and hold a photo until a checkmark appears, then release it. If you want to select additional photos, you can do so by tapping on them. Use the mouse to long press the photos you have selected and a thumbnail will appear. Drag the photos to the desired location on your PC. The cursor will change to say Copy when you can drop.

And here is what you should do if you are moving files from your computer to your phone:

Once you've opened Phone screen in the Your phone app, use the mouse to select the files you want to transfer and drag them to the Your phone application window. The cursor will change to say Copy when you can fall Release the mouse and your files will begin to transfer. A progress indicator will be displayed for a few seconds.

Once the file transfer is successful, you can view your files by tapping the notification that appears or navigating to Internal storage > Download folder Finding them If you drag and drop the same file twice, a copy of the file will be transferred. And keep in mind that minimizing your phone will cancel the transfer process.

Image Source: Microsoft