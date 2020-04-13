Why The Bachelor: Listen to your heart signed contestants

Tonight, a new journey begins to find love.

Is named The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heartAnd while it is a bite of a title that is also difficult to write, we are pleased to report that the program is quite charming. Instead of Instagram models who look the same and whose jobs are forgotten in episode two, this is a show packed with musicians who actually look like humans. Sure, they're all incredibly beautiful humans, but they're incredibly beautiful in a much more attainable way. Also, they actually have something in common besides wanting to be on a TV dating show, a new idea, no doubt.

It is like Bachelor in Paradise mixed with the last season of High school, except that there are many more women and all the musicians are really good. Plus, we all know they're there, at least in part, to help his music career, so no one has to pretend about "right reasons." If all this doesn't sound like a fun twist on the Single franchise for you, then we don't know what to tell you. We had fun.

What we still don't understand is the format. It starts similarly to Bachelor in Paradise, who occasionally send people home during rose ceremonies before bringing in newbies, but Chris Harrison He promised us that it doesn't last the entire season.