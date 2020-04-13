Why The Bachelor: Listen to your heart signed contestants

Tonight, a new journey begins to find love.
Is named The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heartAnd while it is a bite of a title that is also difficult to write, we are pleased to report that the program is quite charming. Instead of Instagram models who look the same and whose jobs are forgotten in episode two, this is a show packed with musicians who actually look like humans. Sure, they're all incredibly beautiful humans, but they're incredibly beautiful in a much more attainable way. Also, they actually have something in common besides wanting to be on a TV dating show, a new idea, no doubt.
It is like Bachelor in Paradise mixed with the last season of High school, except that there are many more women and all the musicians are really good. Plus, we all know they're there, at least in part, to help his music career, so no one has to pretend about "right reasons." If all this doesn't sound like a fun twist on the Single franchise for you, then we don't know what to tell you. We had fun.
What we still don't understand is the format. It starts similarly to Bachelor in Paradise, who occasionally send people home during rose ceremonies before bringing in newbies, but Chris Harrison He promised us that it doesn't last the entire season.
It's a mystery to us, and it was a mystery to the contestants before the show started. It's been a few years since the Bachelor franchise launched a new show, and much more than that since it launched a new show with brand-new contestants. So naturally, the singers and songwriters recruited for the show had no real idea of what they were getting into.
ME! News spoke to five of those contestants just hours before filming began and asked what their impression of the show they had signed up for and why they signed up. Now, just a few hours before the show's premiere, you can read their responses! (More of these five in the coming days).
Trevor Holmes, 29
I think my idea of what it is is developed, I think when, when they contacted me the first time. They are like, we want to do something with music and dates, and I thought that sounds interesting. It is something I would look at. And I've never dated a musician before, so I thought this could be very good or very bad. Either way, I think it will be incredible for television, because yes, there is a stigma. I'm from Los Angeles, and there are people who will tell you if you're a musician, oh, don't go out with another musician. It will not work
Anyway, having said all that, my first idea of the program was that you basically know American idol means like A star has been born is found as The Bachelor And if that's true, I think it's incredible. I think it is amazing.
Mel Taevin, 27
The only information I got was that my roommate was on Apple News and I saw an article about it sent it to me, and I'm like, oh, great. A casting director asked me on Instagram if I would be interested in participating in a show about musicians who find love. And I, to be honest with you, definitely just auditioned in a funny way. I was like, well, let's see what happens. And then they asked me for the other audition and I thought, maybe I should try, like maybe I should make a point to do something. And then it happened and I thought yes, I mean, my final decision was based on seeing it as a great opportunity to meet new people, you know. Maybe find love.
Jamie Gabrielle, 21
I mean, I feel that music is already something that unites people. That's why I got into music, that's why I love music. And I think it's something very special to share with someone and I'm looking for love, and the best thing, literally, my dream would be to have music as you know, it's like one of my love languages to be able to share that with someone and find a long-term relationship deadline with someone through music. I mean, not every day you can really do that.
Brandon Mills, 34
I had been told that it is a dating program with musicians, a group of single people who get together and try to create music and live adventures together, go out together and ideally fall in love, make some music in the process. This is how it was released to me. And I thought, beautiful women and music, those are two of my favorite things, so come on.
Savannah McKinley, 25
They put us on the singer / songwriter question, of course, but throughout the interview processes I realized it's 50/50. It's a 50/50 hey, you're looking for love, you're looking to make authentic connections, but you're also connecting through your music. And I understand that there will be opportunities to do our singer / songwriter stuff and play music, but also go on bachelor-style dates, and I think I'm just looking for authentic connections and every time I was working with (casting) when I was interviewed, I was Really excited about the fact that he surrounded me, you meet over 20 like-minded musicians and you know if I leave this experience with, like, a new best friend out of the deal or finding the love of my life, I'm like I'm here to make those authentic connections. I'm just a people person, so I'm like hell yeah let's do this.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart premieres tonight at 8 p.m. and airs every Monday at 8 p.m. at ABC
