Why One Direction's social media activity is fueling the meeting rumors

And we danced all night with the best news!

With Only one directionWith a ten-month anniversary, fans are convinced that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have something special in store to commemorate their training in X Factor, which took place on July 23, 2010. And it seems that Zayn Malik You could also join in the celebrations.

Over the weekend, One Directioners noted that Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan, and the official One Direction account began following the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer on Twitter again after his 2015 departure from the band to pursue his career in lonely. Later, another noted that Malik is no longer listed as a "former member,quot; of the band on Google and has now become a "vocalist,quot; again.

To further fuel speculation, the band's five albums are now available on Apple Music, and fans were surprised to find that One Direction's profile on the popular music broadcast features an image of Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan and Malik together. And not to mention, the official 1D website has also been revived for the first time since the band began their hiatus in 2016.