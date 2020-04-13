Why One Direction's social media activity is fueling the meeting rumors

And we danced all night with the best news!
With Only one directionWith a ten-month anniversary, fans are convinced that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have something special in store to commemorate their training in X Factor, which took place on July 23, 2010. And it seems that Zayn Malik You could also join in the celebrations.
Over the weekend, One Directioners noted that Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan, and the official One Direction account began following the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer on Twitter again after his 2015 departure from the band to pursue his career in lonely. Later, another noted that Malik is no longer listed as a "former member,quot; of the band on Google and has now become a "vocalist,quot; again.
To further fuel speculation, the band's five albums are now available on Apple Music, and fans were surprised to find that One Direction's profile on the popular music broadcast features an image of Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan and Malik together. And not to mention, the official 1D website has also been revived for the first time since the band began their hiatus in 2016.
In a recent interview with SunPayne first sparked reunion rumors when he told the UK publication that he had connected with his former bandmates to discuss One Direction's anniversary.
"We have a 10 year anniversary to come, so we have all been talking a lot over the past few weeks, which has been very nice," he shared. "You hear the voices of many people and you see old content and different things that we haven't seen in a long time or that we've never seen before, it's very interesting." Payne added: "There are a number of different things we are all working on to try to make happen, and people are forwarding emails."
Horan also dodged an impending reunion during his appearance in The Late Late Show in March. While taking a lie detector test with the host James Corden for Carpool Karaoke, The "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer was asked if 1D would be together again and he replied "Yes," which the test confirmed was true. Like Horan, Tomlinson also expressed interest in reuniting the gang while sitting with The One Show, saying, "I think it will happen sometime, we would be stupid if we didn't."
Earlier this month, Styles seemed to avoid giving anything away during his SiriusXM interview, where he was asked if he would consider having a virtual 1D meeting with the boys during a Zoom call. "I don't know if that was the meeting we had in mind," he said. "I don't know if that would be the way to do it."
