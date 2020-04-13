Why law and order should give Benson & Stabler a new dynamic

Legions of fans got their wish when the news broke Christopher Meloni would be going back to the Law doubling down on a new series as his fan favorite Law and order: SVU Elliot Stabler character. After almost 10 years, an on-screen reunion for one of the best duos in television history, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler is close. But things have changed, the old Benson-Stabler dynamic should not return. In fact, it would be reductive to all the growth Benson has experienced. The meeting shouldn't even be happy.

Since Meloni left the show between seasons 12 and 13, Hargitay has anchored SVU like the empathetic Benson. Viewers have watched as she rose from detective rank to sergeant and captain. And outside of the squad room, she has had more than one long-term relationship, she became a mother. Benson has had more growth in seasons 13-21 than in the first 12 seasons of the long-running drama.