Why law and order should give Benson & Stabler a new dynamic

Universal TV / Kobal / Shutterstock
Legions of fans got their wish when the news broke Christopher Meloni would be going back to the Law doubling down on a new series as his fan favorite Law and order: SVU Elliot Stabler character. After almost 10 years, an on-screen reunion for one of the best duos in television history, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler is close. But things have changed, the old Benson-Stabler dynamic should not return. In fact, it would be reductive to all the growth Benson has experienced. The meeting shouldn't even be happy.
Since Meloni left the show between seasons 12 and 13, Hargitay has anchored SVU like the empathetic Benson. Viewers have watched as she rose from detective rank to sergeant and captain. And outside of the squad room, she has had more than one long-term relationship, she became a mother. Benson has had more growth in seasons 13-21 than in the first 12 seasons of the long-running drama.
Under executive producers Warren leight and Julie Martin, the show shifted from week's weird case stretches (never forget the gibbon in basketball or the time Benson accidentally got high and started talking about pickles) to focus on more grounded topics like informed interview techniques on trauma and character development beyond the Police Show Tropes.
Meloni left before everything that happened when contract negotiations broke down between seasons. In the season 12 finale, his character was involved in an on-site shooting: He shot a young woman who had opened fire in the squad room in an attempt to avenge the rape and murder of her mother. In the season 13 premiere, Captain Cragen (Dann Florek) told Benson that Stabler decided to retire after the required leave after the shooting.
Now, Stabler returns in a new series as the head of the New York Police organized crime task force. When the Benson-Stabler meeting happens, and it should happen, it shouldn't be a business like it used to be for former partners.
It is wise that the existing powers did not put Stabler back SVUHer return to the show full time could negate all the growth that Hargitay and the writers have made with Benson. There was no goodbye between the two, unless viewers saw it, and the relationship ended abruptly. The feelings would be justifiably hurt.
The interaction between the two characters should be somewhat limited and perhaps even a bit antagonistic. If both are leading units, there is naturally a clash. It's been almost a decade since they were on screen together. People, including fictional characters, change. Also, it would give Hargitay and Meloni something new to do with the two beloved characters.
Law and order: SVU It has evolved beyond Benson and Stabler as partners. Let there be struggles, at least some, to show the growth these two characters have gone through since the last time they teamed up. Don't sacrifice nearly 10 years of growth to satisfy chargers.
Law and order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. It has been renewed for three additional seasons, bringing it to at least season 24.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
