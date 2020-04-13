Who Is Allie Quigley? Meet the NBA HORSE Challenge participant who beat Chris Paul

In recent WNBA seasons, few players have been as prolific from beyond the goal as Allie Quigley, the Chicago Sky guard who didn't see regular game time in the league until 2014, when she turned 28.

Since assuming a full-time role in the Sky rotation, Quigley has formed three All-Star teams, won two 3-point contests, and won two Sixth Woman of the Year awards.

Quigley's touch and shooting style for exceeding expectations in storefront formats (she holds the WNBA record for 3-point marks in the contest) earned her a place in the NBA HORSE Challenge on Sunday. She beat Chris Paul in the first round of the group. He will face Zach LaVine in the semifinals.

MORE: Schedule, Participants, NBA HORSE Challenge Rules

Quigley's unusual career path makes her more than just a woman who can shoot well, though her stroke is undoubtedly the core of her dramatic career-end rise.

Here are some details to know about the 33-year-old man:

Where did Allie Quigley go to college?

Quigley attended DePaul from 2004-08, doing the NCAA Tournament every year with the Blue Demons. He reached Sweet 16 in the 2005-06 season, thus far the best NCAA Tournament final in school history.

She ranks third on DePaul's all-time scoring list with 2,078 points. She scored 19.4 points per game in her senior year.

DePaul, of course, is in Chicago. Quigley was born in Joliet, Illinois, less than an hour from Windy City.

When was Allie Quigley recruited for the WNBA?

Despite his consistent college-level score, Quigley was not considered one of the best prospects for professional play. Seattle Storm picked her late in the second round of the 2008 WNBA Draft, and then resigned shortly after. The Phoenix Mercury picked it up, but rarely gave it time to play. He averaged less than eight minutes per contest in each of his four years.

Why did the Chicago Sky give you a chance to shine?

By 2013, Quigley was 27 years old and apparently had little hope of breaking a WNBA rotation.

But Pokey Chatman, then Sky's general manager and coach, had an idea of ​​Quigley's game. Chatman trained against Quigley for LSU on that Sweet 16 Quigley caught up with DePaul. Chatman also trained in Russia for a spell and observed Quigley's work abroad. He invited Quigley to Sky training camp and noted in his move announcement that he believed Quigley to be a player who stretched the floor and could cause unique defensive problems.

"You must understand that when I was in Europe, I was looking at it every year," Chatman said later in an interview with The DePaulia. "It is the reason I wanted him to come to this team."

Quigley's success was not immediate with the Sky, but he got an increase in playing time right away, averaging 9.4 minutes per game in 2013.

He exploded for his hometown team in 2014, jumping to 11.2 points in 24.8 minutes per game. From there, she has improved and improved, dramatically improving her shooting range over time.

Statistics to know about the shooting of Allie Quigley

Quigley has reached another level beyond the arc since the beginning of 2017. He has hit 230 of 534 deep attempts during that time (43.1 percent). In comparison, she made a total of 131 in the previous eight seasons.

Last season, Quigley's true 63.2 shooting percentage tied Elena Delle Donne for first place in the WNBA, an impressive feat for a 5-10 guard. She led the league in effective field goal percentage with 60.8 percent. Those categories of statistics, which measure scoring efficiency, are generally dominated by insiders.