WHCA reschedules annual dinner for August 29 – Deadline

The White House Correspondents Association has rescheduled its annual dinner for August 29, with Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj ready to perform on the new date.

The event was originally scheduled for April 25, but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The new date will come just after the Democratic and Republican conventions, as long as those events keep their currently scheduled deadlines.

"For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lives," said Jonathan Karl, president of the WHCA and ABC News senior correspondent at the White House, in a statement. "We hope that our rescheduled dinner for 2020 is an opportunity to celebrate the kind of important journalism we have seen during this crisis."

With the attendance of several thousand people, the annual dinner raises money for journalism scholarships. The event brings together Beltway media, political figures and other experts, but President Donald Trump has skipped it for the first three years of his term, breaking the long tradition.

Thompson, who will host, and Minhaj, who is a featured entertainer, were also scheduled to perform on the previous date.

WHCA said it had consulted with public health officials and doctors to set the new date. The last dinner, in April 2019, had no artists and was led by historian Ron Chernow.