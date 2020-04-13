What you need to know today: coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, tornadoes

Officials urge maintenance of protection measures
While acknowledging the importance of the United States returning to work, governors and mayors said Sunday that public health concerns were their priority.
Going back to New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy, a Democrat, said coming back to an appearance of life before the coronavirus outbreak: "It's not job # 1, because right now the house is on fire and job # 1 is burning " outside."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that reopening the country would not be an "all-or-nothing,quot; proposal and that restrictions should be gradually lifted to avoid a resurgence of cases. He also said that more lives could have been saved if the country had been closed earlier.
Hope in a Brooklyn maternity ward
The midwifery unit at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, where nearly 200 babies were born since early March, was transformed during the pandemic, with expectant mothers locked in their rooms. Several doctors and nurses have become ill.
Some pregnant women have become extremely ill, but doctors are winning battles for their lives and those of their children. So far, neither a mother nor a baby has been lost.
Another angle: Governor Andrew Cuomo insisted he had the last word on when New York City public schools will reopen. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said they will remain closed until the end of June.
Related: New York state still has hundreds of coronavirus-related deaths every day, but hospitalization rates and other data suggest that the spread of the virus has slowed, Cuomo said Sunday.
Relative success in the West
Epidemiologists praised aggressive orders to stay home in California, Oregon and Washington for helping to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in contrast to relatively slower movements in New York State and elsewhere.
As of this morning, there have been more than 9,300 virus-related deaths in New York, compared to just over 1,200 in total for the three Pacific coast states.
Some say the effects of western state movements have been overlooked in a country where the media is concentrated in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Quotable: "The response from California and the Bay Area is impressive because it was done before there were obvious and tangible risks," said Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of California, San Francisco. "New York acted in a more predictable way."
Another angle: Space and privacy they have emerged as a class divide: more valuable than ever to those who have it and potentially fatal to those who do not.
This year, T, The Times style magazine, It is celebrating various groups of creative people who, united by their perspective or identity, chance or choice, built communities that have shaped the cultural landscape.
They include a group of veteran black actresses who have battled the odds of reaching the top during long Hollywood careers. Above, clockwise from left: Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Halle Berry, and Kimberly Elise.
This is what is happening the most.
Deadly storms in the south: At least six people died when tornadoes hit Mississippi and other states. More severe weather is expected until this morning.
Snapshot: Above, tulips in the Netherlands. The blockades have led producers to destroy hundreds of millions of flowers, overturning a season that generates around 7 billion euros ($ 7.6 billion).
Metropolitan newspaper: In this week's column, a strong comeback, a troubled turtle, and more stories from New York City readers.
This Guernica magazine essay on a writer's enduring love by Dolly Parton.
And now for the backstory on …
Answering your questions about the coronavirus
During the pandemic, The Times has improved its journalism service: answers to people's questions and solutions to the problems they are experiencing.
Elisabeth Goodridge and Karen Barrow are two Times journalists who are now assigned to that coverage. Here is a sample of his approach, edited from his discussion with Times Insider.
Where have you found support?
Elisabeth Service journalism comes from all corners of the newsroom. It comes from businesses, Metro, Parenting, Health. It is almost the entire newsroom.
How does this differ from what you normally do?
Elisabeth I'm usually the assistant travel editor. What I've been doing is figuring out what service stories are needed now. There are three ways to approach it. First, what kinds of stories are we hearing from our reports? Second, what questions from readers are coming? Third, we are reviewing what people search for on Google. So actually, the fourth is what comes out of Karen's mind.
Karen: My logic, having been editor of Smarter Living for a couple of years, is that if I'm wondering, probably many other people are.
What is an average day like for you?
Karen: We both have children, so we are balancing that. Everyone is home. I find myself constantly checking Slack and emails and working furiously through the windows when they are busy with other things.
Elisabeth I have woken up early to do all the work possible before my son is awake. We have many meetings. There is a lot of news. In the afternoon, I am editing a lot. We are taking ideas from our own lives, because we know that other people are also having these problems.
How is it decompressed?
Elisabeth You have to walk. Drinking water.
I think everyone should be really disciplined, and I must start following my own advice to make sure we know this is a marathon, not a sprint. And also, be good with my mental health, be good to all my coworkers and everyone I know.
Karen: I have a dog that I have never loved more because it takes me out of the house twice a day.
