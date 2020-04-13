What you need to know today: coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, tornadoes

Officials urge maintenance of protection measures

While acknowledging the importance of the United States returning to work, governors and mayors said Sunday that public health concerns were their priority.

Going back to New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy, a Democrat, said coming back to an appearance of life before the coronavirus outbreak: "It's not job # 1, because right now the house is on fire and job # 1 is burning " outside."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that reopening the country would not be an "all-or-nothing,quot; proposal and that restrictions should be gradually lifted to avoid a resurgence of cases. He also said that more lives could have been saved if the country had been closed earlier.

