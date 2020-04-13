What the stars of Bravo's NYC prep are up to now

The grandson of the billionaire and former Secretary of Commerce of the United States. Pete peterson, the aspiring Chuck Bass was the big star of NYC Prep since he had a fondness for boring phrases, scarves and hitting girls.

When the show premiered, PC said The New York Post, "I did reality shows because I want to be an actor, it seemed like a good practice. This is not reality, it is a docudrama, you can't say & # 39; staging & # 39 ;, but they wanted me to be like Sybil and have different personalities all the time ".

Unfortunately, PC didn't pursue an acting career, but it made headlines in January 2018 after marrying his best friend. Esme Brown, with her Instagram caption about her spontaneous Las Vegas-raising nuptials.

"Unconventional, but unconditional. Married to my best friend. My soulmate. The person who never turned his back on me and vice versa. We have only one life. Free yourself!" she wrote. "PS: We have never had sex. It is pure friendship."

Some of the assistants included Tiffany Trump, who served as a flower girl, EJ Johnson and Abigail Breslin.

Now based in New York and Byron Bay, according to Instagram, PC is serving as a photographer, according to its website.