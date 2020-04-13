What is your favorite Premier League goal of all time? The | Football news

Choose your best shot from the list below, before choosing the best of all time

















Watch the third and last part of our selection of the 50 best goals in the Premier League

With much of the farmhouse, we thought it was fun to have a list of the Premier League's best goals, and we want you to pick your favorite!

So many impressive efforts have been made since the start of the league in 1992 and we started our selection with these strikes, so tell us the highlights by voting at the bottom of the page.

Luis Suárez – Liverpool vs Newcastle – November 4, 2012

Everything about this goal is simply magnificent, but particularly the first touch and velvet control of the Uruguayan striker.

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham vs Burnley – Dec 7, 2019

Son's career begins deep in his own half, with the striker somehow managing to get past almost the entire Clarets side before finding the back of the net.

Paul Scholes – Aston Villa vs Manchester United – December 23, 2006

Another from the brilliant midfielder's collection of outrageous goals, is a sweetly timed volley after a corner that flies to the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Matt Le Tissier – Blackburn vs Southampton – December 10, 1994

There are so many to choose from in the game maker's hit catalog, this is a goofy ranger in Ewood Park who will live long in memory.

Danny Rose – Tottenham vs Arsenal – April 14, 2010

First off, the left winger catches this just perfect, but doing it in the North London derby in front of your own fans …

Peter Crouch – Stoke vs Manchester City – March 24, 2012

The great man may be known for his ability to steer, but that masks his impressive abilities with his feet, as evidenced by this incredible volley from the sharpest angles.

Aaron Ramsey – Fulham vs Arsenal – October 7, 2018

A typical Gunners team goal, with the Wales midfielder completing a fluid movement from one end of the field to the other with the most brazen of heeled finals.

Matthew Phillips – Crystal Palace vs QPR – March 14, 2015

How well is the visiting midfielder catching this? With his well-hit shot flying towards the net from the bottom of the bar.

Gus Poyet – Chelsea vs Sunderland – August 7, 1999

The Uruguayan midfielder just came home this volley on the first day of the season to knock down the home at Stamford Bridge.

Patrik Berger – Charlton vs Portsmouth – August 21, 2004

Did he really just do that? Well, yes, that is the answer, as the Czech midfielder first flips the ball in the air, before sending a volley into the top right corner of the net from 30 yards.

Vincent Kompany – Manchester City vs Leicester – May 6, 2019

What a time to score a goal like this, a long-range hit that effectively won the Premier League title last season.

Rod Wallace – Leeds vs Tottenham – August 17, 1994

What quick feet in a tight space from Leeds onward, which then completes the movement with a luscious curling iron in the upper corner.

Mario Stanic – Chelsea vs Sunderland – August 19, 2000

What better way to introduce yourself to your new fans than by throwing a volley home from a distance, like the Croatian international did 20 years ago?

Robin van Persie – Manchester United vs Aston Villa – April 22, 2013

The ball over the top to choose the Dutchman's career is a perfect inch, allowing the striker to throw an unstoppable volley into the back of the net when United held yet another title.

Pedro Obiang – Tottenham vs West Ham – January 4, 2018

In a game of long-range big shots, it was this effort by midfielder Hammers that got the go-ahead.

Olivier Giroud – Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – January 1, 2017

The Scorpion-Kick Goal, as it's known after the Frenchman's cheeky finish following a striking move by the North London club.