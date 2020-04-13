"What death is going to be worse?" Coronavirus invades a conflict zone

"Everyone is thinking about their lives. They no longer know what to do because whenever there is a bombing, you cannot leave your house. So you just have to sit back and wait for your destiny. "After years of civil war, many Libyans have come to expect the bombings, the airstrikes, the fighting. But now Libya is facing the coronavirus pandemic. Now, life In this conflict zone that seemed like it couldn't get any worse, it suddenly has in a matter of weeks. "The war should stop to have a better chance of dealing with the virus. It doesn't mean we will easily defeat it." But the war has not stopped. Years of conflict have not only led to conditions that facilitate the spread of the virus, but the forces pressing to seize the capital now appear to be exploiting the pandemic to inflict maximum terror on civilians by bombing areas where people are clearly trapped. in their homes. under curfew and attacking Libya's already overwhelmed hospitals. There are 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Libya as of April 12, but the evidence is extremely limited and the number is likely to grow. In the capital of Tripoli, residents face a difficult choice: do they stay at home and risk being hit by projectiles, or do they flee and risk getting the virus? "Everyone is worried. They don't know what is going to happen to their lives. Is it going to end because of the coronavirus? Is it going to end because of the continuous bombardment? People are simply lost." Libya's civil war began six years ago. And the fight is between two main groups: the UN-recognized National Accord Government, based in the capital of Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army led by a military strongman based in Benghazi, in the east. Over the past year, the L.N.A. It has been attacking Tripoli in its attempt to control the country. The front line has been moved to the suburbs, sending residents to flee deeper into the city, becoming closer. We spoke to a resident who had to move twice, from this area increasingly to the dense city. She asked that we only use her voice. These conditions will likely make the virus spread much more easily. When the pandemic started, both sides of the conflict imposed curfews. They prepared hospitals and public areas. They put on masks and continued to fight. Eventually, they agreed to stop the fight for the virus, but the deal did not last. L.N.A. He had pledged on Facebook to stop his advance in Tripoli … … but we found that his forces resumed attacks on the city within minutes. And just a day after the first confirmed case of coronavirus, L.N.A. began its worst shelling in residential areas that anyone could remember, despite the fact that people were clearly trapped in their homes under curfew and quarantine. "I have never felt so close to death as now, in Tripoli. You are living in confusion and you don't know it, you are very lost." It is at times like this, under mandatory curfew and under a shower of shells, that many feel there is no way out. Not only people at home are beaten. They are also doctors at work. L.N.A. It has rarely attacked major civilian hospitals in the past year, but since the pandemic, a hospital complex has been hit three times in less than a week. The hospital was known for treating coronavirus patients. He was evacuated and forced to close briefly. The international community condemned the attacks on the hospital, but to little effect. The war continues raging. An analysis found that violence in Tripoli over the past year soared during the pandemic. "And the fighters, I mean, you really can't quarantine them. They are moving from one city to another. Despite the situation we are in, they are going to take their share of hospital beds, and that will make dealing with coronavirus patients even more difficult. "Part of the international aid has gone to Libya, but the world at large It focuses mainly on other places to fight the pandemic in their own countries, and so many Libyans have to fend for themselves as they wait to see how far the war and virus will spread.