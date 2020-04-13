WGA Talent Agency Struggle Continues With One Year Mark – Deadline

A year after the WGA ordered thousands of its members to fire their agents in a dispute over packaging fees and agency-related production entities, neither side shows any signs that they are willing to back down.

At least when it comes to the four largest packaging agencies (WME, CAA, UTA, and ICM Partners), writers have learned to do without the agents they've always trusted, and the agencies have found other ways to arm your packages.

The WGA and three of the agencies, WME, CAA and UTA, have also been embroiled in a protracted court battle, which the union launched last April and could continue for another year, with a proposed trial date of March 2021. Both sides accuse each other of antitrust violations, which each denies.

Related story AMPTP wants to start contractual talks with WGA this month; The union responds

The impasse between the WGA and the ATA seems to have been left in the background, considering everything that is happening. The writers say they have learned to trust lawyers and managers, and while none said life was better, it was not substantially worse. And now, with the industry shutdown in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WGA is embroiled in a battle on a second front in a clash with management's AMPTP over terms for a new movie deal and television that will happen the one that is about to expire in May 1)

“The WGA is in the process of setting negotiation dates with AMPTP. We are not "locked in a battle" because we have not yet started negotiations. And we are not trying to drag AMPTP into our dispute with the agencies, because the companies are already involved; they're the ones paying these illegal fees, "WGA West President David A Goodman told Deadline, referring to the packaging fees, which the union says are illegal" bribes "from studios to agencies." But all This will be resolved in due course as the WGA continues to support its members as they face the challenges of this global crisis. "

The only recent mention of the one-year impasse was an unsuccessful attempt by the WGA to convince AMPTP to be an ally in its fight against agents, by requiring signatory production companies "to negotiate only with agents franchised by the WGA. "

AMPTP President Carol Lombardini flatly rejected that proposal more than a year ago when the union attempted to reopen negotiations with AMPTP to add that clause to the union's existing contract. In March 2019, Lombardini told WGA West chief executive David Young that, “The companies have concluded that accepting their proposal would require them to participate in a group boycott of talent agencies that do not comply with the union's approval. We believe that doing so would subject them, the WGA, and individual writers to a substantial risk of liability for antitrust violations, including triple damage claims. Companies would also be at risk of violating federal labor laws as well as state laws. "

It seemed a long shot that the WGA considered AMPTP to be an adversary. Right now, tensions are rising between WGA and AMPTP. Given the difficulty of negotiating a collective bargaining agreement like a deadly pandemic, the WGA tried to kick the can for a year or so, hoping to revisit it when the world returns to normal. Perhaps sensing a benefit in leverage, AMPTP Lombardini told WGA West CEO David Young that he wants to start negotiations next week, after exchanging proposals on April 15. The current agreement expires on May 1.

The WGA's long-standing dispute with Hollywood talent agencies reached a tipping point exactly a year ago when it ordered members to fire agency agents who refused to sign their new agency code of conduct, it banned packaging fees and agency affiliations with related production and distribution companies, which the union says are a "blatant conflict of interest."

Leading agencies argued that packaging has been a part of Hollywood for a long time, but some writers believe those agents have exceeded their role as managers, earning 10% for applying for jobs for clients and helping them do their business. Major agencies have branched out into a world of hedge fund conglomerates that have grown to where revenue from entertainment interests is a minority of their revenue streams.

Verve, Gersh, APA, Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, Kaplan Stahler Agency, Innovative Artists, Pantheon and, more recently, Paradigm have signed the terms of the WGA, but the Big Four will not budge. Some believe that older people are learning to survive without writing clients, and that writers are surviving without their agents.

While the increase in streaming is increasingly holding back packaging practice, a 2018 guild report found that 87% of the more than 300 scripted TV series produced during the 2016-17 television series were packaged by talent agencies, and that 79% of those shows were packaged by WME and CAA.

On the legal front, a federal judge in January denied the WGA's motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed by WME, CAA, and UTA, but has yet to rule on its motion to dismiss the WGA's antitrust lawsuit against them.

Ask Big Four agents and the agents will say they miss their clients, but if this all ends, many writers will not be invited back. After all, 20% of writers make 80% of an enlightened agent's commissions.

The writers say that while they miss their agents, they have found support systems to find a job and have dealt with lawyers and managers. All of this has been helped by a broadcast boom in January that left more jobs than good writers.

All that said, it's interesting to note that not many top-tier writers have signed with those smaller agencies that accepted the new WGA franchise agreement, and many of the writers who are also directors and producers still maintain ties to agents who they helped. build their careers

There is nothing to indicate that we are not going to write about the second anniversary of this confrontation in a year. But you never know. In these historical times, the pressure can build so that everyone puts their differences on hold and begins to pull the rope in the same direction.