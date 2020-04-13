Wendy Williams gets really emotional about the loss of human life caused by COVID-19

The talk show host was very excited to talk about all the people who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wendy Williams burst into tears during her conversation with Michael Yo, just thinking about lost human lives, especially on a special day like Easter.

Earlier today, while doing her quarantine talk show from home, Wendy couldn't help but cry as she spoke of the global health crisis that continues to cause victims worldwide.

At the time, Wendy and comedian Michael Yo were talking about their own experience of being infected with the virus, which affected him greatly as a result.

The man was in the ICU for eight days and now continues to recover at home.

‘One thing I saw in the hospital, I know that in the hospital, people die alone and that was the worst. No one, Wendy, deserves to die alone, "he argued before his video call ended.

After all, patients infected with COVID-19 are obviously also quarantined in hospitals, far from any other healthy person, including loved ones.

Naturally, if they have complications and end up dying, they are alone.

This image actually came to Wendy, who was already crying and started crying after the call ended.

"That about dying alone, I can't, that's unbearable and yesterday was Easter," he told his viewers.

Wendy also revealed that the virus has really changed her way of thinking about certain things.

‘I'm done judging couples and why they love each other. There are certain reasons for relationships and there are certain reasons why people do things the way they do … I already got over it. This virus has really put a small part of viruses in my judgment, even though their business is also our business, "stated the individual television presenter.



