Watch John Krasinski surprise healthcare workers with an important gift

John Krasinski It gave the health workers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center an epic surprise.
To honor those on the front line at BIDMC Boston, The office toLum arranged for the hospital's COVID-19 response team members to receive a special visit from one of their local heroes: David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox. The special moment was captured on his YouTube show Some good news as John reflected on the nation's shared yearning to start the baseball season.
"Baseball is America's sport for a reason: It unites us all," he said. "And for me, and I'm sure for many of you, the schedule just doesn't feel the same until the opening day release is ruled out. Well, last week was supposed to be opening day for almost every team. And that loss was felt by everyone. And even in the midst of 24-hour shifts and sleepless nights, our health heroes also lacked baseball. "
After virtually connecting with medical workers, John took a moment to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic and brought baseball to BIDMC with a surprise appearance from David. While in the chat, David also thanked the Red Sox fans, saying, "I have to tell you from the bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you are doing. Take your time, that's something … it goes beyond everything. "
To commemorate their hard work, David and the Boston Red Sox gave employees tickets for life. "We are the city of champions," he said as medical workers cheered. That was not the only surprise waiting for the employees. Later, John had the group escorted to Fenway Park, where they were able to run on the iconic field and receive special thanks from the city of Boston with a moving video projected on the jumbotron. And each of them had to launch the first launch of the MLB 2020 season.
Since its launch Some good news In March, John has been using his platform to brighten up the days of viewers across the country. Just last week, he helped one lucky Hamilton The fans' birthday wish came true by gifting her and her mother tickets to the hit Broadway show after learning that her plans were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The 9-year-old superfan also received a performance from the original. Hamilton to emit. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, they sang "Alexander Hamilton,quot; from their respective homes and left the girl speechless.
%MINIFYHTML4cf6220241166a957e5d24e8c374572414%