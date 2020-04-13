Watch John Krasinski surprise healthcare workers with an important gift

John Krasinski It gave the health workers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center an epic surprise.

To honor those on the front line at BIDMC Boston, The office toLum arranged for the hospital's COVID-19 response team members to receive a special visit from one of their local heroes: David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox. The special moment was captured on his YouTube show Some good news as John reflected on the nation's shared yearning to start the baseball season.

"Baseball is America's sport for a reason: It unites us all," he said. "And for me, and I'm sure for many of you, the schedule just doesn't feel the same until the opening day release is ruled out. Well, last week was supposed to be opening day for almost every team. And that loss was felt by everyone. And even in the midst of 24-hour shifts and sleepless nights, our health heroes also lacked baseball. "