[WATCH] Cast and Crew from "Life Below Zero" on Isolation and Creativity – Deadline

In this era of orders to stay home across the United States and the world since the coronavirus pandemic, National Geographic Subzero life It has truly become a show for our time, in more ways than one.

"The secret sauce of the show is to dive deep, well, into the psychology of isolation, which I think we are all really experiencing right now ourselves," executive producer and showrunner Joe Litzinger said of the long history. Subzero life in a recent panel for our virtual screening series.

Focused on the lives of those who live in the remote lands of the northernmost US state. The documentary series has won five Emmy Awards since its debut in 2013.

After an online presentation of the season 13 episode "Winter Inferno", Litzinger, cinematographer Michael Cheeseman and star Sue Aikens joined me in discussing the skill, creativity and perseverance involved. Subzero life in Alaska As Sue stated in the video above from last year's specific episode of the moving generator and one could say of the BBC Worldwide produced show in general: "Conditions were good, bad, good, bad."

Still, with over 100 episodes under his icy belt and the most Emmy nominations and wins for any Nat Geo nonfiction series, things look pretty bright for Subzero life today and in the future.

So check out our conversation in the video above. And thanks to everyone who joined us online on April 9 for their enthusiasm and great questions.