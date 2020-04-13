Home Entertainment Walt Disney Reaches New $ 5 Billion Credit Agreement, COVID-19 Cushion –...

Walt Disney Reaches New $ 5 Billion Credit Agreement, COVID-19 Cushion – Deadline

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Walt Disney Reaches New $ 5 Billion Credit Agreement, COVID-19 Cushion - Deadline
%MINIFYHTML5c701e57ad7e2452a10aba4538f3689810%

Walt Disney said Monday that it has entered into a new $ 5 billion credit agreement for a year.

The agreement expires in April 2021 and could be extended for one year. It sets out the advances that will be made over a year to be used for general corporate purposes, the company said in an SEC filing.

Disney has been building up a war chest to watch it through the coronavirus pandemic, which has plagued its divisions from theme parks to production and live sports.

PLUS

%MINIFYHTML5c701e57ad7e2452a10aba4538f3689811%

%MINIFYHTML5c701e57ad7e2452a10aba4538f3689812%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©