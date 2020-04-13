Walt Disney Reaches New $ 5 Billion Credit Agreement, COVID-19 Cushion – Deadline

Walt Disney said Monday that it has entered into a new $ 5 billion credit agreement for a year.

The agreement expires in April 2021 and could be extended for one year. It sets out the advances that will be made over a year to be used for general corporate purposes, the company said in an SEC filing.

Disney has been building up a war chest to watch it through the coronavirus pandemic, which has plagued its divisions from theme parks to production and live sports.

