Walt Disney Reaches New $ 5 Billion Credit Agreement, COVID-19 Cushion – Deadline

Walt Disney said Monday that it has entered into a new $ 5 billion credit agreement for a year.
The agreement expires in April 2021 and could be extended for one year. It sets out the advances that will be made over a year to be used for general corporate purposes, the company said in an SEC filing.
Disney has been building up a war chest to watch it through the coronavirus pandemic, which has plagued its divisions from theme parks to production and live sports.
