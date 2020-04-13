Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photos of her Easter daughters

It was a bittersweet Easter for Vanessa Bryant.

Less than three months after her husband's death, Kobe Bryantand her 13 year old daughter Gianna, in a tragic helicopter accident, the famous mother spent Easter with her loved ones: her daughters Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and Capri, 9 months.

On Instagram, the loving mother shared adorable photos of her celebration together, with the teenager and her little sisters dressed to impress in sweet Easter outfits. The occasion also marked Baby Capri's first Easter.

The youth also participated in Easter-themed activities, such as breaking a giant chocolate egg with the help of their mother. A clip of the two little ones melted the hearts of fans and friends.

"Adorable! I love their smiles," read one comment.