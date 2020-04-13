Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photos of her Easter daughters

It was a bittersweet Easter for Vanessa Bryant.
Less than three months after her husband's death, Kobe Bryantand her 13 year old daughter Gianna, in a tragic helicopter accident, the famous mother spent Easter with her loved ones: her daughters Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and Capri, 9 months.
On Instagram, the loving mother shared adorable photos of her celebration together, with the teenager and her little sisters dressed to impress in sweet Easter outfits. The occasion also marked Baby Capri's first Easter.
The youth also participated in Easter-themed activities, such as breaking a giant chocolate egg with the help of their mother. A clip of the two little ones melted the hearts of fans and friends.
"Adorable! I love their smiles," read one comment.
While the family faced their first Easter without their beloved father and sister, earlier this month it was announced that the deceased legend will be posthumously incorporated into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
"It is an incredible achievement and honor and we are extremely proud of him," Vanessa said in an ESPN interview. "Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but he is definitely the peak of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here, so we are incredibly proud of him. There is some comfort in knowing who would probably be part of the hall of fame class of 2020. "
