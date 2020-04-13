Vanessa Bryant says Kobe and Gianna Bryant deaths make no sense

Vanessa Bryant is remembering Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna.

On Monday, he paid tribute to the fallen basketball legend and his 13-year-old athlete in an emotional post to commemorate Mamba Day, which honors Kobe's last NBA game before retiring in 2016. Reaching Instagram with a video Los Angeles Lakers Highlight of the player's game, Vanessa reflected on her legacy and questioned what it might have been, calling the deaths of Kobe and Gianna "meaningless."

"Mamba Day," began his heartbreaking post. "My husband worked 20 years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there." for each milestone and special moment in our girls' lives. He could only enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. "

She continued, "We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, opened Granity Studios, became a 5x best-selling author, and coached Gianna's basketball team at the time. She worked hard and gave her 7 days a week as her. daddy. "