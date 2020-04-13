Vanessa Bryant says Kobe and Gianna Bryant deaths make no sense

Vanessa Bryant is remembering Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna.
On Monday, he paid tribute to the fallen basketball legend and his 13-year-old athlete in an emotional post to commemorate Mamba Day, which honors Kobe's last NBA game before retiring in 2016. Reaching Instagram with a video Los Angeles Lakers Highlight of the player's game, Vanessa reflected on her legacy and questioned what it might have been, calling the deaths of Kobe and Gianna "meaningless."
"Mamba Day," began his heartbreaking post. "My husband worked 20 years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there." for each milestone and special moment in our girls' lives. He could only enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. "
She continued, "We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, opened Granity Studios, became a 5x best-selling author, and coached Gianna's basketball team at the time. She worked hard and gave her 7 days a week as her. daddy. "
"I wish I could go back to that morning, every day," he added, referring to the day Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash nearly three months ago. "I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life really isn't fair. This doesn't make sense."
His publication comes a day after celebrating Easter with his daughters. Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and Capri, 9 months old, marking his first celebration without his beloved father and sister. Enjoying her festivities, the famous mom shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram to document her fun-filled day. After posing for a photo of siblings in their best outfits, the youth participated in various Easter-themed activities.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Kobe will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. Hearing the news, Vanessa and Natalia expressed their pride in the honor in a virtual interview with ESPN.
"It is an incredible achievement and honor and we are extremely proud of him," said Vanessa. "Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but he is definitely the height of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here, so we are incredibly proud of him. There is some comfort in knowing who would probably be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. "
