Vanessa Bryant posts adorable photos of her three daughters celebrating Easter and melts the hearts of Shaunie O & # 39; Neal and La La Anthony

It was a bittersweet Easter for Vanessa Bryant, who celebrated the party with her daughters while missing two very important relatives.

It was one of the first significant vacations Vanessa went through without her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her teenage daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Through social networks, Vanessa took a look at her Easter with her daughters. Vanessa posted two photos of her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, nine months, looking adorable as ever.

In one photo Natalia is smiling as she holds her little sister Capri, while in the second photo Vanessa kisses little Bianka on the cheek.

Kobe, 47, Gianna, 13, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26 while on their way to a basketball-related event.

Shaunie O & # 39; Neal, La La Anthony and Gabrielle Union entered the comment section to show Vanessa and her girls a little love and thousands of fans.

One person said, "The Lord knew Kobe and GiGi's time was near, so He blessed you with those two alike babies to make your one smile and fill the void, when you look at the babies you will always think of them." 😍🤗😉🙌🏽 "

This follower stated, "The baby has Kobe's smile." It is difficult to see these babies and know that they will not have their father or sister. Beautiful girls! Praying daily for you. Happy Easter!"

Another observer wrote: “They are adorable and very happy to get that paper out of the egg. They both look like Kobi‼ ️ ♥ ️😍🤗🙌🏽😂 ".

This supporter stated: “Vanessa is the definition of Guerrero, a woman with the strength, courage and wisdom like a Lion. A woman that so many can inspire to be. 💙 "

A fifth comment read: "Awww V …" I literally can't handle KoKo's little face. It's getting so big, Happy Easter to you and your bunnies. ❤️Happy Easter, Vanessa !!! These babies are everything! Thank you very much for sharing !! ❤️❤️❤️ ”

Vanessa Bryant recently praised her late husband after it was announced that he would be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vanessa said: "It is an incredible achievement and honor, and we are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it is definitely the peak of his NBA career, and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to be here, so we're incredibly proud of him. There is some comfort in knowing that he's probably going to be in the hall of fame class of 2020. "

Vanessa is an inspiration to many.



