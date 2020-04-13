US Marine Corps USA Perform flight operations in the Persian Gulf – Defense Blog

US Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-W1 Super Cobras assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducted flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) April 2020.

According to a statement issued by the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the amphibious transport dock USS New York conducted flight operations in the Persian Gulf.

New York, with the 26th MEU on board, is deployed in the operations area of ​​the 5th U.S. Fleet. USA In support of naval operations to guarantee maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

The USS New York of the US Navy. USA He was commissioned on November 7, 2009 in New York City.

This San Antonio-class dock landing platform has the primary mission of transporting Marines and equipment anywhere in the world. It can stay under the radar and place many Marines on the beach very quickly to build ground combat power before the enemy realizes.