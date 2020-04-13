US Army USA Relocates Seattle Military Field Hospital – Advocacy Blog

Soldiers from the 62nd Medical Brigade and the 47th Combat Support Hospital of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and the 627th Hospital Center and 10th Field Hospital in Fort Carson, Colorado, are relocating the Seattle Military Field Hospital, according to a recent press release from the service.

The massive Army field hospital will relocate to another state to better assist new communities that require medical support in their battle against the coronavirus.

Nearly 300 soldiers from the 627th Hospital Center spent several days building this massive makeshift center, enough for approximately 250 people.

Medical equipment at the CenturyLink Field Event Center is being returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for use elsewhere, but the governor cautioned against reading too much about the measure.

"Don't let this decision give you the impression that we are out of danger. We have to keep our guard up and stay home unless we do essential activities to keep everyone healthy," Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement Wednesday. . “We requested this resource before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals were overburdened with Covid-19 cases. But we have not yet defeated this virus, and until we do, it has the potential to spread rapidly if we do not continue the measures we have implemented. "

KOMO News previously reported that the 627th Army Hospital Center, based in Fort Carson, Colorado, had been in Seattle for just over a week, transforming the event center into a fully functioning hospital with 250 patient beds, two operating rooms. and a laboratory, pharmacy and ICU with the objective of treating non-COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization, easing the pressure on other local hospitals to treat cases of coronavirus.