Ukraine suspends production of new missile systems – Defense Blog

The Ukrainian defense industry has suspended the production of new missile systems, including the Vilha high-precision rocket system and the Grim-2 tactical missile system.

Leonid Shiman, director of the Pavlograd Chemical Plant, told Ukrainian media that the government has not provided funding for financing, prompting the plant to temporarily suspend production of solid-powered rocket engines for new Ukrainian missile systems.

Shiman spoke to Сensor.net.ua about the closure of the plant will mean the closure of the entire missile program.

“The plant is in critical condition: since the beginning of the year we have not received funds, the State Defense Order of 2020 has not yet provided us with money or for the implementation of the company's programs. … The financing of the plant stopped, we were forced to fire 687 people from the beginning of the year, if the money does not come soon, we will shoot another 190. The question is, why and how much state cost to resume the production? – he said.

The Pavlograd Chemical Plant was established in 1929 as a company for the production of explosive materials and the loading of ammunition for various purposes.

The plant is one of the main Ukrainian companies in the production fields: explosives (compound solid rocket propellants and elements of their content, etc.), disposal (various types of ammunition unsuitable for further storage and application; solid propellant, etc. .), scientific research on (development of high energy materials and articles, etc.), design and engineering (technologies and equipment for the production and elimination of materials and dangerous articles by explosion and fire, etc.).

Pavlograd Chemical Plant has a unique technology for the production of solid rocket fuel. This fuel is necessary for all promising serial missiles made in Ukraine. The closure of the plant will mean the closure of the entire missile industry.

“So far, Ukraine has launched mass production of a single type of long-range missile: Vilha, the first batch was put into service in 19, but we must continue working. In the event of a new large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation with Vilha's help, we get a deterrent. Putin will think for a long time whether he should attack Ukraine again and shoot our cities, as the Russians did in 2014-15, "says Shiman.