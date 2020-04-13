Ukraine Deploys Troops at Chernobyl Nuclear Plant – Defense Blog

Kyiv officer has deployed more firefighters and national guards in the Chernobyl exclusion zone to fight fires in Pripyat.

The radioactive forest near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant caught fire for the first time since 1986.

Firefighters and soldiers are currently working to contain forest fires that burn the territory surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Radiation levels near fires have risen, and flames produce swirling smoke.

Firefighters are working to control the flames that burn irradiated forests in the territory surrounding the former nuclear power plant.

The fire situation in the exclusion zone is difficult. Firefighters ensure that the fire does not pass to Pripyat.

The head of the Chernobyl Tour Operators Association, Yaroslav Yemelyanenko, recounted it in the Censor.NET comment.

“No one is allowed in the area, including the media. The situation with fire is difficult. Firefighting is now done through location. This means that while one area of ​​the forest is burning, the rest of the forest is opened and flooded with water so that there is no fire. But the fire is spreading again and again through the center of the Chernobyl area. The fire is actively working, but the fire does not stop. Now there is a strong wind, it blows sparks. He already burned part of a very radioactive red forest. west of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The grass burned there, the trees burned for several meters. So for example if you look from the drone the burned wood is not much different from the unburned one. But the grass garbage is completely burned and this garbage raises the radiation into the air, "he said.

According to Yemelyanenko, firefighters are on duty in Janov and verify that the fire does not cross the road into the territory of the Yaniv station.

The fire had caused fears of radiation in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, which is located about 60 miles south of the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Government specialists dispatched on Monday to monitor the situation reported that there was no increase in radiation levels in Kiev or in the city's suburbs.

The country's Emergency Ministry issued a warning to Kiev on Monday about poor air quality, but said it was related to weather conditions and not the fire.

The service had said Saturday that the increased radiation in some areas had caused "difficulties,quot; in fighting the fire, while emphasizing that people living nearby were not in danger. On Monday, he said that gamma radiation levels had not increased near the fire.