UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from hospital

55-year-old British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. The Prime Minister had mild symptoms such as fever and cold. He immediately began to practice self-isolation. However, when his health suffered the most, he was admitted to the hospital.

Boris Johnson was in the ICU at St Thomas Hospital in London. He was in the intensive care unit for almost three days and then went into the normal ward. Fortunately, the Prime Minister has recovered and has now been released from the hospital. He said he couldn't thank medical staff enough for helping him recover from the fatal virus. He said he owed them his life in an interview given after his discharge from the hospital. His partner Carries Symonds took to Twitter to thank everyone: “I can't thank our great NHS enough. I will never, never be able to return your money and I will never stop thanking you.

Doctors have advised him to get some rest and have asked him not to resume work from now on. Therefore, Chancellor Dominic Raab has put himself in the prime minister's place to attend important meetings and continue the work. The UK has been in critical condition due to the massive outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed many lives in the country.