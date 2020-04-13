Tyra Banks & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; We all support you & # 39; & # 39; The time was 15 years ago

You want to be on top?!

Tiffany Richardson I do not win America's next top model in cycle four, but it left a lasting impression.

As fans of the reality TV series will remember, Tyra banks he uttered these infamous words to Tiffany: "I was supporting you! We were all supporting you."

Believe it or not, but that iconic moment happened 15 years ago.

This is how things happened: After weeks of challenges, photo shoots, listening to criticism from the judges, Tiffany seemed to be disconnected from the competition. That was most evident during the episode, "The Girl Who Pushes Tyra Over the Edge,quot;.

Even more shocking? That week was a double elimination.

Tiffany and Rebecca Epley We were both going home that night. However, before the girls left the room, Tiffany spoke, prompting Tyra to scream her infamous lines.

"Shut up, Tiffany. Shut up! What's wrong with you? STOP IT," the supermodel yelled. "I've never yelled at a girl like that in my life. When my mother yells like that it's because she loves me. She was supporting you, we were all supporting you! How dare you!"