Tyra Banks & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; We all support you & # 39; & # 39; The time was 15 years ago

You want to be on top?!
Tiffany Richardson I do not win America's next top model in cycle four, but it left a lasting impression.
As fans of the reality TV series will remember, Tyra banks he uttered these infamous words to Tiffany: "I was supporting you! We were all supporting you."
Believe it or not, but that iconic moment happened 15 years ago.
This is how things happened: After weeks of challenges, photo shoots, listening to criticism from the judges, Tiffany seemed to be disconnected from the competition. That was most evident during the episode, "The Girl Who Pushes Tyra Over the Edge,quot;.
Even more shocking? That week was a double elimination.
Tiffany and Rebecca Epley We were both going home that night. However, before the girls left the room, Tiffany spoke, prompting Tyra to scream her infamous lines.
"Shut up, Tiffany. Shut up! What's wrong with you? STOP IT," the supermodel yelled. "I've never yelled at a girl like that in my life. When my mother yells like that it's because she loves me. She was supporting you, we were all supporting you! How dare you!"
"Learn something from this! When you go to bed at night, you go to bed and take responsibility for yourself," Banks continued. "Because no one will take responsibility for you. You roll your eyes … it's because you've heard it all before."
She added: "You don't know where the hell I come from. You have no idea what I've been through, but I'm not a victim. I grow and learn. Take responsibility for yourself!"
Speaking to Buzzfeed News In 2017 Tyra said she would have done things very differently.
"I wouldn't have… Actually, maybe I wouldn't have passed it on," he admitted. "It was such an emotional and visceral moment for me … I had a lot of love for this girl."
Tiffany also spoke to Buzzfeed in late 2016. She spoke about the OMG moment and her experience in America's next top model.
"It wouldn't take anything from her career … but she's human," Tiffany shared. "I got into it thinking that Tyra was f-god king. To really see her and the vibe is completely different. It was strange."
When the time came to be criticized, she recalled feeling that the judges "were scaring us."
"Every time I did something wrong, it turned me off a little more and got to the point where I got over it. I felt like we were there to be humiliated," he said. "It was like, 'What the hell (else) could we do to them?'
Tiffany explained that Tyra's spiel was "1,000 times worse,quot; than viewers saw.
"You can go home and sleep on your mattress on the floor with your baby," she recalled the supermodel telling everyone in front. However, she also understands that the OMG moment made good television, even if it was at her expense.
"It was deep, it was passionate … the music was playing, Tyra was yelling at herself (the) poor black girl," she shared. "It was beautiful for television. They love to see black girls fighting and someone to come save her … and this time it didn't work that way."
Fast forward to a decade later, and you will see that she is "a completely different person."
The moment of Tiffany and Tyra has taken on a life of its own, that's true. You'll see it hanging around online in memes or it's something your best friend will tell you when you need to get it checked.
Regardless, Tiffany has no regrets about how things went.
"I can't regret that, because it made me who I am now," he said. "And I needed all of that."
