Twitter criticizes Diddy for closing Lizzo's Easter Sunday Twerk, but allowing Draya !!

Diddy celebrated Easter Sunday by hosting a dance event on Instagram Live called Team Love Dance-A-Thon, but Twitter is criticizing him after forcing him to stop her in the middle of the afternoon, but allowed Draya's obscene dance.

Diddy and his children, Quincy and rapper King Combs, danced alongside Lizzo on Live. Diddy was off camera for a brief moment, and Lizzo then leaned down and started twerking.

When Diddy realized what was happening, he quickly ran to the screen and informed Lizzo that it was a family event and that there would be no twerking on Easter Sunday.

She apologized and kept the rest of her PG moves.

Several other high-profile celebrities joined Diddy, including former Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, LeBron James, DJ Naomi Campbell, D-Nice, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, and Vin Rock.

Twitter responded instantly, but say Diddy was being hypocritical since he allowed Draya to speak on his Instagram Live.