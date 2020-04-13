Trump campaign sues TV station for announcement of Super PAC coronavirus – Deadline

Donald Trump's campaign sued a television station in Rhinelander, WI, on Monday after he continued to air an advertisement for a pro Joe Biden super PAC attacking the president's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement features a mapping chart of US coronavirus cases. USA In the last two months, with audio of comments that Trump has made to minimize the threat of the virus.

The Trump campaign filed the lawsuit Monday in the Wisconsin state circuit court against WJFW-TV, an NBC affiliate, alleging that the ad "takes audio clips of candidate Trump and puts them together to fabricate a false statement that it was made by the president: & # 39; The coronavirus, this is his new deception & # 39; ".

The lawsuit was filed after the campaign fired cease and desist letters to stations across the country threatening them with legal action if they continue to air the ad. The Trump campaign also warned not only about lawsuits, but that they could "jeopardize your station's license."

Related story NBCUniversal Unveils Peacock Advertising Launch Partners Before Wednesday's Debut

According to the lawsuit, the Trump campaign warned WJFW in a March 25 letter about the administration of the place, but the station continued to broadcast it.

In a demonstration on February 28, Trump said: “They proved the deception of the prosecution. That was in perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried again and again, they have been doing it since he entered. Everything turns, they lost. Everything turns, think about it, think about it. And this is his new deception. "

The Priorities USA Action announcement does not explicitly say that, at that rally, Trump called the virus a "hoax." He runs the audio of Trump saying "This is his new hoax," without identifying who he was talking about, as the number of coronavirus cases increases on the chart.

But the Trump campaign says the ad "intentionally creates a false message by fabricating false audio and using that false audio to create a subtitled and false quote, in both cases to make it appear that candidate Trump said the phrase & # 39; El coronavirus, this is your new hoax. "The reconstructed audio clips falsely represent that the candidate declared at a Trump Campaign rally that the coronavirus is a 'hoax', when in fact" this "refers to Democrats' exploitation of a pandemic and related problems. characterizing the candidate's response to the pandemic as inadequate. "

The WJFW general manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But the lawsuit immediately sparked concern that the campaign would target smaller stations in battlefield states that don't have high financial resources. Many local television stations have been hit hard by the crisis as major local companies, such as car dealers and retailers, cut their advertising spending. Stations that are part of major groups like Hearst TV and Tegna have continued to air the ad.

Josh Schwerin, a senior strategist and communications director for Priorities USA, tweeted: “One of the strange things about Trump's lawsuit now is that by waiting almost 3 weeks, the announcement has basically run its course and we would move on to the next one. one anyway. Even if they were successful, everyone already saw the ad.