Tristan Thompson celebrates True's birthday with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson He is a proud father.
On Sunday, the NBA star wished his daughter True thompson a happy second birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos of the birthday girl enjoying her gifts and soaking up her celebrations, Tristan was thrilled with the adorable 2-year-old girl and made sure to feel the love of the birthday.
"Happy birthday to my sweet baby Right," he wrote. "You have no idea how much Daddy loves you. I can't believe how quickly time has passed. You will always be Daddy's little girl. I love you so much Tutu. Happy birthday #DaddysTwin."
Tristan also included a video of the father-daughter duo blowing out their birthday candles. Filmed by mom Khloe Kardashian, you can see him holding the girl of the hour and making a wish together Sesame Street cake. Once the candles were out, True received applause from his parents.
True also received a moving tribute from Khloe on her Instagram. Giving fans another look at their birthday celebrations, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared photos of her little girl playing with her pink birthday balloons and showing the camera a big smile.
"Happy birthday, my sweet TuTu! They are all my unforgettable memories of the past years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future," he wrote. "You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO! You make my life complete and I can't wait to be with you forever! Until the end of time; I love you, my sweet girl. PD: This new face he's making makes me very happy! "
After posting their birthday thanks, Khloe's famous family and friends stepped in to send their good wishes to True. Kicking things Kim Kardashian wrote: "It's getting so big and it's the sweetest!" Malika Haqq He commented: "God made it very special." Also send true love was Paris Hilton, who wrote: "Happy birthday, right!"
To make True's second birthday extra special, the Revenge Corps Star threw her an intimate surprise party as she and Tristan continue practicing social estrangement together. the TrollsThemed festivities included a lavish cake inspired by the animated film, Poppy's character balloons, and tons of Trollsinspired by gifts from his parents and his famous family.
"Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts," Khloe said in an Instagram Story video. "She's going to be scared. I mean, look at this ice cream parlor. From her aunt Kiki, she has Easter presents and baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself. I mean, hi, she's going to freak out. And from MJ and everyone, your mommy and daddy, friends, cousins. "
She added: "She is so loved and pampered and we couldn't ask for anything more."
