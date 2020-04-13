Tristan Thompson celebrates True's birthday with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson He is a proud father.

On Sunday, the NBA star wished his daughter True thompson a happy second birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos of the birthday girl enjoying her gifts and soaking up her celebrations, Tristan was thrilled with the adorable 2-year-old girl and made sure to feel the love of the birthday.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby Right," he wrote. "You have no idea how much Daddy loves you. I can't believe how quickly time has passed. You will always be Daddy's little girl. I love you so much Tutu. Happy birthday #DaddysTwin."

Tristan also included a video of the father-daughter duo blowing out their birthday candles. Filmed by mom Khloe Kardashian, you can see him holding the girl of the hour and making a wish together Sesame Street cake. Once the candles were out, True received applause from his parents.