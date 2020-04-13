Trick Daddy Blasts & # 39; Catfishing H * es & # 39; in the gram

Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Trick Daddy raged on Instagram, calling women to catfish on social media.

"They don't impress me. Everyone better wake up. Because their AP lost value as soon as it left the muthaf * ckin 'jewelry store," he told his followers.

"A lot of you hoes all act cute and prissy and think they know it all, it's not worth what they look like anymore. That's what a catfish is. You think the catfish is a hoe to take a picture at an angle," She complained. "Suck on his belly. That is not a catfish. The catfish is your hoe that you do wrong, you look bad, you dress as a designer and you smell like dead fish," he continued. "That's a catfish."

We hope that Trick is not trying to connect with women right now. We are in the middle of a pandemic.