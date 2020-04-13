Toya Johnson's future husband Robert Rushing was her daughter, Reign's Easter Bunny! Check out the sweet photos and videos

Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing were unable to take their baby, Reign Rushing, to see the Easter Bunny, so his father surprised the sweet boy by becoming the rabbit. Look at the beautiful photos and videos Toya shared on her social media account.

People loved the fact that Toya and Robert did this for their little daughter, even if she really didn't seem too impressed in the photos.

'Happy Easter! 🐰💐 We couldn't bring @reign_beaux to take their Easter photos this year, so Daddy Bunny came to the rescue and we took them home. S / O to all the super dads! To ’Toya captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss skipped the comments and posted this message: Qué How cute! Only you would have an Easter bunny costume in the house! 😂 ’

A follower believes that "It seems she is not impressed by the bunny hahaha,quot;, and someone else said: "@reign_beaux is ALWAYS a state of mind,quot;. She is so ready for the photos to end. "

Another commenter said: ‘She is extremely beautiful to hateful people who have talked about her or that any child is a sick person. #WeAreAllBeautiful ".

Someone else posted this message: Me I love it, Toya Johnson, you are a beautiful mother, I pray for your family! May the Lord continue to bless you. "

Another commenter posted this: "Love her and I'm still laughing at her ice cream in the corner photo."

Apart from this, Toya has recently shared a video with her older daughter, Reginae Carter, and many mothers definitely related to this. The clip is from a book promotion, and fans are simply in love with it.

Toya has been sharing all kinds of great book deals before Easter and her fans took advantage of their time at home and made tons of online orders for the books.



