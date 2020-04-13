Tottenham reverses decision to use government license plan after criticism from fans | Football news







Tottenham has reversed its decision to use the government's licensing plan after criticism from its own supporters, and will pay the staff in full.

Spurs President Daniel Levy said in late March they would cut 550 staff members' wages by 20 percent, while using the government scheme with a number of employees suspended during the outbreak.

That decision drew widespread criticism and scrutiny and Tottenham made a U-turn Monday, claiming that all non-playing staff "will receive 100 percent of their pay for April and May."

A statement by Spurs read: "We are well aware that many supporters were against the decision we made regarding license staff who were unable to perform their jobs from home, due to the nature of their work, and our intention to present an application, if applicable, for the coronavirus job retention scheme (CJRS), a scheme designed to ensure that jobs and labor rights are protected.

We are sorry for any concerns caused during a moment of anxiety and hope that the work that our fans will see us do in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club. Daniel Levy

"In fact, we have also seen fan opposition to other Premier League clubs that access the CJRS. This once again underscores that we have different pressures on other businesses, many of which have requested and will continue to request support from the plan. as the Government intended.

"In view of the supporters' sentiment regarding the scheme, it is not our intention now to make use of the current CJRS that runs until the end of May.

"We will consult with stakeholders, including the Trust of Tottenham Hotspur supporters with whom we have been in dialogue for the past week and who share our desire to protect jobs, should circumstances change in the future."

Liverpool changed its decision to suspend staff due to a backlash, with Levy feeling the heat when the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters & # 39; Trust criticized the move.

"The criticism the club received in the past week has been further sharpened by our record of good deeds and our tremendous sense of responsibility to care for those who trust us, particularly locally," said Levy.

"It was never our intention, as trustees, to do anything other than put in place measures to protect jobs while the club sought to continue to operate self-reliably in uncertain times."

"We regret any concerns caused during a moment of anxiety and we hope that the work that our fans will see us do in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a new purpose, will make them proud of their club."

The Spurs announced that equipment has now been installed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so that it can "operate the Covid-19 tests and smear for NHS personnel, families and their dependents."

In addition to being the first Premier League field used for testing, the club said, "The stadium has been reused and equipped to house the outpatient services of North Middlesex Hospital, freeing up much-needed capacity at the hospital to treat patients with Greedy Symptoms, while supporting the redirection of pregnant women out of the hospital during the pandemic. "