Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on Leave It To Beaver, is 75 today – Happy Birthday!

Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver in the popular CBS series Leave it to beaver, Celebrates his 75th birthday on Monday, April 13, 2020. Tony lives in California with his wife, Lauren Shulkind, and keeps in touch with his fans on his official social media pages. He has given multiple interviews over the years and now that MeTV is reviving the Leave it for beaver In the series, more people clamor for a meeting at least between Tony and Jerry Mathers, who played the main character Theodore Cleaver in the series that aired from 1957 to 1963. In an interview with Fox News, Tony revealed that as he grew up and appeared In the hit television show, he was not allowed to watch the show.

Tony Dow explained what it was like to work with the cast as a child and said that when he thinks of his childhood, all he really remembers is working on Leave it for beaver. Tony described the cast as getting along and said he had a great time working with them.

"It was great. You always hear stories about all of these arguments on set. We never had any of that. They wanted us to be as familiar as possible, so that Jerry and I would be like normal kids. In fact, they asked our parents not to they would let the show on TV so they don't have a big head. So there are probably some episodes that I haven't seen yet … And there was no bad word on set, not even from the team. They wanted to keep it as familiar as possible throughout moment ".

You can watch the full interview with Tony Dow and WDRB for Fox News below.

"Leave It to Beaver,quot; star Tony Dow explains why he was not allowed to watch successful series while growing up: https://t.co/g8kIqJalP0 pic.twitter.com/7QBcNLdwXg – WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 14, 2019

Tony has worn various hats in Hollywood, including director, producer, and visual effects in addition to acting. He is now an artist and spends much of his time sculpting and gardening.

You can watch a video of Tony with his wife Lauren as they talk about the fruits they've grown in their backyard.

Are you a fan of the show? Leave it to the beaver? Did you see Tony Dow while playing Wally Cleaver in the popular series?

Happy birthday Tony Dow!



