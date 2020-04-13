Tiny Harris announces the return of ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle "

Tiny Harris made his fans and fans happy for Easter and announced that YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle it's back. You can watch the series starting today!

‘Happy Easter 🌎 Friends and family Hustle ladies doing #dontrushchallenge. Feel the whole family and Tune in to Vh1 9pm tomorrow at Friends & Family Hustle 🙏🏽👑🗣🙌🏽 ’Tiny subtitled a video she shared on her social media account.

Someone said, "I can't wait to see one of my favorite family shows," and a fan posted this: "That's one of the best @majorgirl."

Another commenter posted the following message: ‘My favorites killed him !!! I am so glad that the show is about to return! "And another follower said, 'This is how it should be, because we're definitely not going to have a doll right now."

Someone exclaimed: Me I love this! Thank you all for changing it and being different. "

Another commenter said to Tiny: Tan So unique! I love it !!! I can't wait to see one of my best reality shows go back to TV! We miss them representing positivity in black families with real life problems! We all go through that, but we choose to get through it differently! "

In other news, Tiny made fans happy when he announced a new show with Shekinah Anderson.

The two ladies were live for the show they have together. Tiny shared a video of what happened, and you can see that Tamar Braxton was also on the line.

People loved the crazy video that Tiny shared on her social media account, and they made sure to praise the three ladies.

Apart from this, Tiny remains at home these days, and has been recommending his fans to do the same as well.

Anyway, don't forget to tune in to Vh1 today at 9pm to check Friends and family hustle.



