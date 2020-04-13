This is a feature of Apple Maps that Google Maps has to copy: BGR

Apple Maps will soon begin showing test locations for the new coronavirus.

Apple has an online portal where healthcare providers and other companies can register their COVID-19 test locations.

Google Maps has many coronavirus-related features, but does not include COVID-19 test sites in the app.

Apple has been updating its Apple Maps navigation applications in recent years to try to catch up on Google's Maps product. The latter is not the default mapping and navigation app on iOS, but many iPhone users still use it. Google Maps offers a more feature-rich experience than Apple Maps, and that's understandable given Google's development leadership at Apple. But Apple Maps is about to get a feature that Google Maps should copy as soon as possible, as it's related to the new coronavirus health crisis. Apple Maps will soon direct you to the nearest COVID-19 test center, which is the type of information you should find in a navigation application during a pandemic.

Google Maps already has many features that can help you during locks. The app displays a COVID-19 warning every time you search for a hospital or doctor, reminding you to call ahead before visiting a medical center. The app also allows business owners to provide quick updates on their stores, including business hours changes and closings. Additionally, the app highlights all nearby restaurants that deliver food, and allows you to order directly within the app with participating food venues. But Google Maps does not offer information about coronavirus testing within the application.

However, it should be noted that Google has a COVID-19 site where you can find relevant information about your area, and it has COVID-19 news sections within Google News and YouTube.

Showing the COVID-19 test locations on a map is not easy and requires the help of the community of medical professionals. And that is precisely what Apple is doing. 9to5Mac discovered Apple's COVID-19 portal for hospitals and healthcare professionals where they can register their coronavirus test locations.

Medical professionals must complete the test information in a downloadable Excel template and then mail it to Apple. The data will be reviewed and then displayed within Apple Maps.

Even if the blocking measures are relaxed as early as May in some areas, the threat of the coronavirus will not go away. There may be more outbreaks ahead as the virus can still circulate out in the open. That is why coronavirus test location data is a critical addition to any navigation application. Google Maps will likely quickly show COVID-19 test locations soon.

In the coming weeks and months, the testing capacity of COVID-19 should increase to the point where governments around the world are able to screen more people, not just those with symptoms. In addition, governments will begin to implement serology tests that can detect patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and who may be immune to the disease after surviving. Coronavirus detection campaigns could help paint a much better picture of the number of people who contracted the disease and limit the spread of new outbreaks.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock