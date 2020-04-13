Theater Chain Cinemark Raises $ 250 Million In Debt Sale – Deadline

The country's third-largest exhibitor, Cinemark, said Monday that it is selling $ 250 million worth of debt securities, senior secured notes, and will use the net proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including increasing its liquidity. .

The chains are in a massive currency crisis as movie theaters have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some in the industry, such as AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron, have said they hope and anticipate that theaters will reopen in June, but that prospect is far from true. Cinemark's CEO along with AMC's Aron are not collecting wages as employees are suspended as companies duck down to try to financially weather the shutdown.

Cinemark said the Notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the company, "The Notes and warranties will be the senior obligations of the company and the guarantors secured by a first priority lien on certain company lease interests in real estate " The notes expire in 2025.

Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark operates under the names Cinemark, Century, Tinseltown and Rave with 554 theaters and 6,132 screens in 42 states nationwide and 15 countries in South and Central America.

In a letter to the shareholders in power, Zoradi acknowledged "the social and economic effects of COVID-19, which are widespread and forceful." Everyone continues to fight this uncertainty, including Cinemark. "With the theater closed, he said:" We are taking prudent steps to resist the economic impact of our temporary closings during this pandemic. Our priority as we navigate this unknown territory is to ensure that Cinemark can open their theaters and employ members of our global team when this pandemic subsides. "